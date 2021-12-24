The future lies in interoperability, not big tech: 2021 review





2021 wasn’t a good year for Big Tech: moderation failure, privacy breaches, leaked fraudulent plans, illegal collusion and swearing, arrogant statements arouse public anger and what about irresponsible power. The reckless self-interest of the tech giant that caused the political will to do something.

We were here before. EFF has been fighting technology abuse for 30 years and has become accustomed to real-world technical problems that produce meaningless legal solutions that do not address or exacerbate the problem. There were some of them (okay, there were a lot of them).

But this year something new has happened. Parliamentarians, engineers, public interest groups and regulatory agencies around the world loved it very much around here. Interoperability.

There is a fast-growing global understanding that the Internet does not have to be five huge websites, each filled with text from the other four websites. Indeed, tech platforms have a network effect. In other words, the more you grow, the more convenient it becomes. That’s why all iPhone apps buy an iPhone. That’s why everyone who buys an iPhone creates a new iPhone app. Similarly, every Facebook user is a reason to join Facebook (to interact with them), and every time someone joins Facebook, they are a reason for more people to join.

However, even though engineers had network effects from the early days, the Web was once a wonderfully strange and dynamic place. There, today’s giant will be tomorrow’s punch line. When was the last time you asked Jeeves something and did you post the results? On your Friendster page?

Network effects are nothing new in technology. New are legal restrictions that impede interoperability. It’s a new way to apply cybersecurity laws, copyrights, patents, and other laws and regulations that make the manufacture of new products that plug into existing products illegal (or legally scary).

Therefore, even if you leave Facebook, you will not be able to talk to your Facebook friends. Therefore, you cannot switch mobile platforms and carry your app with you. Local merchants replace Amazon’s buy button with information about which stores near you have the item you’re looking for on your shelves, why you can’t switch audiobook providers without losing your audiobooks. That’s why we don’t offer browser plugins.

These switching costs are completely artificial. By its very nature, computers and networks are flexible enough for new services to piggyback on existing ones. That is the secret history of all the technologies we love today.

Interoperability (whether by legally mandated standards or guerrilla reverse engineering) is a way of providing technical self-determination to today’s Internet users. Co-operatives, nonprofits, start-ups, or enthusiasts leave the walled yard suffering from the indifference, incompetence, and malice of the technology platform.

So this year’s progress in interoperability was very encouraging. It represents a break from the dire policy syllogism of having to do something. So I did something. This represents an opportunity to free the hostages in the walled garden of Big Techs.

Here’s the interoperability news that excited us this year:

Of course, that’s not all. For example, China’s new cyberspace regulations (which prohibit Chinese high-tech giants from blocking interoperability) and policy recommendations from the UK Competition and Markets Authority report on ad tech. Interoperability to promote competition (although in part aimed at improving the market for commercial surveillance of Internet users).

Beyond national action, there are independent interoperability efforts from large corporations and individual tinkerers. On the corporate side, Twitter continues to make progress with Project Blue Sky, which is being billed as an app store for social media algorithms. On the tinkering side, they were delighted to see parents of the public interest internet continue to fight for their users by creating DIY glues that would stick together all sorts of messenger apps like Pidgin and Matterbridge.

Interoperability is a technical solution to a technical problem, but it is not just a geeky answer to a social challenge. By changing the law to make it easier for users to move away from big tech silos, we will change what technologies can be built, what businesses can be run, and how digital users can live. To do.

2021 was a milestone year for interoperability-and 2022 is shaped to be even better.

This article is part of the Year in Review series. Read more articles about the battle for digital rights in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/12/future-interoperability-not-big-tech-2021-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos