Rough rumors say the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t have a physical SIM card slot





According to the rough rumors shared by the Brazilian website Blogdo iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro model may not have a physical SIM card slot.

Image credit: iFixit

Recent iPhone models have a physical nano-SIM card slot and digital eSIM, but reports show that the iPhone 15 Pro model, due out in 2023, has two eSIMs instead, Dual-. You can continue to use the SIM function. In dual SIM mode, you can use two services on one iPhone. This is useful if you’re traveling abroad to buy a data-only plan or want to use personal and business services on a single iPhone.

Given that the iPhone 15 Pro model is only two years away, this rumor needs some skepticism until it is corroborated by other sources. Blog do iPhone is also not a well-established source of Apple rumors.

If this rumor turns out to be accurate, it’s possible that the iPhone 15 Pro model still has a physical SIM card slot in countries where eSIM services aren’t available.

Removing the SIM card slot may further improve water resistance. Apple is also rumored to release a portless iPhone without a Lightning connector in the future, and the lack of a SIM card slot will be another step towards a truly seamless design.

