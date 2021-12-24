A Moscow court fined Google nearly $ 100 million for failing to remove “illegal” content





A Moscow court imposed an unprecedented high fine of nearly $ 100 million on Google on Friday as Russia increased pressure on foreign high-tech giants.

Moscow has fined the world’s largest internet platform, accusing it of not properly moderating content and interfering with national affairs.

But so far, fines for Facebook’s parent companies Meta, Twitter, and Google have ranged to tens of millions of rubles instead of billions of rubles.

But on Friday, a Moscow court fined Google a record 7.2 billion rubles ($ 98 million, € 86 million) for not repeatedly removing illegal content, court spokesman said Telegram. Said in.

No content has been identified, but Russia regularly takes legal action to prevent removal of content labeled as illegal, such as pornographic material, drugs and posts that tolerate suicide.

“We will look at court documents to determine the next step,” Google’s press service told AFP.

According to Interfax, large fines are calculated as a percentage of Google’s annual revenue and are the highest fines for repeated violations.

Meta (who is being tried in court later today on the same charges) has also been threatened with revenue-based fines.

On Thursday, Twitter was handed the latest fine of 3 million rubles ($ 40,000) after authorities began curbing services in the spring.

Over the past few years, the Russian government has used the excuse to protect minors and fight radicalism to manage the Russian segment of the web and have begun the development of the so-called sovereign internet.

Fines and intimidation

Prior to the September parliamentary elections, Russian media watchdogs blocked a doze on a website linked to imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Nawarney, whose organization has been banned as a “radical” in Russia. did.

Regulators have also ordered Google and Apple to remove an app dedicated to Navalny’s “smart voting” campaign, which advises supporters of those who vote to leave the Kremlin politicians. ..

The Silicon Valley giant responded by telling AFP that the decision was made after authorities threatened to arrest local officials.

>> Kremlin critic Navalnys allies blow up Apple and Google to remove opposition voting app

Russian media regulators have also blocked dozens of websites linked to Navalny.

Earlier, during a January protest in favor of Navalny, authorities accused Google’s platforms such as YouTube and Twitter of interfering with Russia’s internal affairs by not removing posts calling for attendance at the rally.

That same month, President Vladimir Putin complained that a large tech company was competing with the state.

Russia has already blocked many websites that refused to work with authorities, such as the video platforms Dailymotion and LinkedIn.

Russia banned six major VPN providers, including NordVPN and ExpressVPN, in September as part of a broader effort to bring foreign technology under its control.

Russia has also introduced a new law that requires domestic software and apps to be pre-installed on smartphones, computers and other gadgets sold domestically.

Russian opponents have accused the Kremlin of using such regulations to further curb free speech and crack down on online opposition.

(AFP)

