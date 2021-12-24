2021 is the year when the carbon removal industry became mainstream.





Efforts to tackle climate change include not only reducing emissions, but also starting to emit billions of tonnes of extra CO2 from the atmosphere. In the past, it was mostly in the realm of science fiction, mostly limited to prototypes and theory. Some activists claim that carbon removal funding will be used as fig leaves to help businesses avoid emission reductions, but this year’s disastrous IPCC report said. The need to use technology as part of the overall climate change solution, and the industry soared this year. The carbon removal industry has taken a big step.

[Photo: Climeworks]Technology for sucking carbon from air is expanding

In Iceland, the world’s largest “direct air recovery” plant opened in September, drawing air through a filter that captures CO2 using a huge fan. Climeworks, the startup that runs the plant, is partnering with another company that pumps CO2 underground and turns it into stone. The facility can capture 4,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. Another direct air capture company, Carbon Engineering, has begun working with partners to engine large-scale facilities, including a planned facility in Scotland that captures 500,000 to 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually. Another large direct air capture plant will begin construction somewhere southwest in 2022.

New government support helps lower costs

[Photo: courtesy Terraformation]Large companies are pouring new support for carbon removal

After Microsoft announced last year plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and reduce all past carbon emissions as a company by 2050, it will support market growth, secure data, etc. We have begun investing in new carbon removal solutions to solve our challenges. correct. The company’s $ 1 billion Climate Innovation Fund is investing in companies such as Climeworks, the startup behind the new direct air recovery in Iceland, and Carbon Cure, which adds the recovered CO2 to concrete. Technology company Stripe began purchasing greenhouse gas reductions from start-ups in 2020 and has committed an additional $ 8 million this year to reduce the high costs of new technologies. Shopify has spent millions of dollars on direct air capture.

The carbon removal industry still needs to grow exponentially. According to one estimate, by the middle of the century, the world may have to remove 10 billion tonnes of carbon annually. If some industries can move to decarbonization faster than expected, that number could decline. For example, ultra-polluting industries such as steel, concrete, and air travel may be able to move to solutions such as green hydrogen, requiring less carbon removal to balance. Residual emissions. Still, the industry is only part of the final scale needed. But it’s finally starting to be taken seriously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90704453/2021-is-the-year-the-carbon-removal-industry-went-mainstream The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos