From playing cards ban to BDO hack





In 2021, I’m riding a high-tech roller coaster. And perhaps the first cardiac arrest with a US friend who goes through a January 6 Capitol attack partially helped by social media information manipulation, in the most horrifying incident of digital manipulation translated into the real world. Horror that didn’t take long to reach the drop.

Of course, as 2022 is approaching, we hope that next year, as we always do at the beginning of the new year, there will be a move towards a less polarized and untrue online information ecosystem.

But before the fireworks are launched, let’s return to the loops and corners that technology experienced in 2021. Here are some of the top tech headlines, stories, and fragments.

Playing cards prohibited

Facebook and Twitter have frozen the accounts of the former US President on January 6, US time. Initially it was set for a set number of hours and then permanently frozen on Twitter. Facebook initially banned Trump indefinitely, but after the supervisory board recommended setting a time limit, the company announced in June that Trump would be suspended until at least January 2023. A week after Facebook and Twitter.

Project Pegasus

In July, the Forbidden Stories Consortium, consisting of media organizations and Amnesty International, unveiled Israel-based NSO Group spyware called Pegasus, which is used by governments around the world. The Pegasus Project report stems from a leak containing 50,000 records of phone numbers linked to targeted individuals in the government of a country known as a client of the NSO Group. Targets include human rights defenders, political opponents, lawyers, diplomats, journalists, and heads of state.

Frances Haugen speaks a whistleblower. Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies at a hearing in Washington entitled “Protecting Children Online: Testimony from Facebook Whistleblowers.”

Frances Haugen, a former product manager of Facebook’s civil misinformation team, testified to the US Senate on October 5, reiterating how Facebook puts people at risk of prioritizing profits. Haugen, like her former critic, demands accountability and transparency from the company.

Mobile number portability has been implemented

Filipinos have been able to retain their mobile numbers since September 30th, even after switching networks. This is a guide. When it comes to using mobile phones, the Senate approved the SIM card registration law in December, saying lawmakers could help remove the troll’s mask.

Record year of Bitcoin

NFTs and Metaverse were the hottest crypto-related buzzwords of the year, but Bitcoin, now a crypto guard, has also spent quite a few years breaking through the $ 50,000 to Bitcoin barrier in February. And almost in November it marked $ 70,000. Cryptocurrency was also adopted in El Salvador as legal tender in June.

“Axie Infinity” is in the AXIE INFINITY of Pinoy pop culture.”Axies” or Monster NFT will be displayed on the main screen of the game

Blockchain games introduced blockchain play-to-earning games to the mainstream in mid-2021 and eventually became the most Google game of the year in the Philippines. Here are the details of the two-part structure.

Increase internet speed with PH

Ookla, the average Internet mobile and fixed broadband speed in the Philippines, has risen significantly over the past year, at least according to one company that measures internet speed and performance. From June 2020 to June 2021, the company reported a 40-spot increase in mobile internet and 47 spots in fixed broadband in the world rankings.

Goodbye Facebook Inc, Hello Meta Platform

On October 28th, Facebook officially became a meta-platform to showcase its commitment to the next big change in computing, the Metaverse. With Meta’s vision, Metaverse Computing allows you to immerse yourself in the digital world that wants to be a digital simulation closer to reality.

Meta. In this illustrated photo taken on October 28, 2021, there is a woman holding a smartphone with the Facebook logo in front of the new Facebook brand change logo Meta displayed.

However, some critics say they’re already logged in to the Metaverse, except that they’re not using something immersive or awkward like a VR headset when logging in to a PC or mobile. .. The name change is also to escape the controversial Facebook name of recent years, such as those involving researchers at New York University and the global “disinformation dozen” with offices in the Philippines. There are also people.

Nas Daily Snuff

Popular vlogger / content creator Nas Daily in the Philippines in August after renowned Philippine tattoo artist Whang-Od’s grandmother called the Nas Academy-Whang Od online class a scam and her grandmother didn’t sign it. Sign up with Nas Academy, Nas’ online learning platform, which was one of the most popular people on social media. It was the whole story he said, filled with the jokes she said, unexpected twists, calls, legal aspects, and expert takes.

Nas Academy and Whang-Od settled in October.

Brands like Canon and Bello also faced their own problems, so Nas Daily wasn’t the only one facing the wrath of online Filipinos this year.

Technology CEO resigns

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos resigned as CEO in July and handed over the reins to Andy Jassy, ​​who headed the company’s cloud computing division. In November, when Twitter’s Jack Dorsey gave up his seat to technology chief Parag Agrawal, there was further rework.

Technology CEO blows up space travel.Astronaut Blue Origin before launch

In the same month that he resigned as CEO, Jeff Bezos also flew into space on the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Earlier that month, his similarly wealthy billionaire space racing rival Richard Branson also made his own space flight on a Virgin Galactic ship. Elon Musk’s SpaceX also made history on September 15 when the first all-civilian crew was on track. Returning to Earth, Earthlings wonder why millionaires leave the planet when there is still much to do here.

Stars and influencers receive rewards to boost Duterte’s promotion, fake news

In February, Rappler published a story based on a validated internal document from the digital marketing group Twinmark Media Enterprises. This shows that hundreds of thousands to millions of pesos were paid in 2017 and 2018 before Facebook banned agencies in 2019.

DDoS attacks continue against media, rights groups

In June, Sweden-based digital forensics nonprofit Quurium discovered the army, and DOST denied that the Ministry of Science and Technology (DOST) was linked to attacks on alternative media groups Altermidya, Bulatlat, and Karapatan. .. The human rights group Karapatan was then re-attacked in August by a DDoS attack.

In December, a series of cyberattacks also attacked ABS-CBN, Vera Files, and Rappler in December. Read the detailed story about the attack here: Enhanced DDoS attacks target critical media.

Facebook, Google vs Australia

Google threatened to withdraw its search service in Australia in January, but Facebook blocked news content over media law in February. As Reuters reported, tensions eased after Australia offered a concession. The law was passed on February 25th.

Facebook tagging malware

In April, Facebook users in the Philippines were tagging posts with links to what appears to be pornographic content. This link will prompt the user to go to an external site and download a Flash player update to play the video. However, instead of pornography, viewers become infected with malware, endangering personal information and further spreading the malware on the platform. There is a guide on how to check if the malware is infected if it reappears.

NFT auction CHARLIE BITME. An early viral video hit sold at auction on May 23

Some of the biggest tech items auctioned as NFTs this year are Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, Charlie Bit My Finger’s YouTube video, the first SMS ever sent (“Merry Christmas”), and It was the source code for the worldwide web.

DOH Laptop Procurement Plan

The Ministry of Health in August was the most scrutinized this year regarding the purchase of gadgets when it added a laptop that looked very expensive to the cart. There was a lot of online backlash as the country was upset at the time due to another long blockade after the proliferation of COVID-19 cases. Government agencies have withheld plans to buy laptops, leading to an explosion of health minister’s “Winarak n’yo kami” house hearings and ultimately to a “Winarak n’yo kami” meme.

BDO hacking, SMS phishing attacks

About a month before the end of the year, Filipinos had security problems. In November, citizens began receiving SMS phishing text messages. Some people blame this on the COVID-19 contact tracing platform. The National Privacy Commission says global syndication is behind text fraud. In December, a BDO client was allegedly hacked and the money was sent to a particular Union Bank Mark Nagoya. Nearly 700 customers will get their money back, but government agencies like NPCs will investigate the case, including the bank’s supposed 10-year-old system.

Prior to the December hack, he also reported that a Security Bank client lost money online. Some claim that there was no interaction from their side as required by traditional phishing schemes. Rappler.com

