Top 10 Benelux Stories in 2021





The Benelux region in the heart of Europe occupies a strategically important position in connecting the continent and the world.

The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg also have what they need for the high technology sector. They are relatively rich, have a wealth of human talent and a high level of education, and scholars in the region are building new horizons.

What is happening in the Benelux IT department for this purpose is being watched carefully around the world. Part of the interest is in areas that prefer to try things in a slightly different way, making it and their people excellent testers of new innovations.

This is Computer Weeklys’ Top 10 Articles on IT in the Benelux Region.

1. Dutch IT companies transform HR policies built on lessons learned from pandemics

Software companies remove the human resources rulebook and replace it with a hybrid work policy.

2. Openness can protect Dutch businesses from ransomware

Dutch companies suffering from ransomware attacks need to be more open about it in order to control this growing problem.

3. The Netherlands is working on resilience in large-scale national cyber exercises

For the Netherlands, the biggest challenge in a major cyber crisis is to maintain speed with great care.

4. Benelux CIO Interview: Benot Dewaele, Vandemoortele

The CIO of the Ghent-based food group said the main challenges for IT are to improve the digital customer experience, help implement automation in factories, and enhance cybersecurity.

5. Dutch researchers are building security software that mimics the human immune system

Software can help IT systems develop immunity to some cyberattacks, much like the body fights infections.

6. Belgian Federal Justice Services is digitally advancing with high speed networks

A team of security and networking companies claims 20 times faster connectivity than the Belgian judicial system, allowing remote court hearings and prison visits to securely exchange information between services and applications. increase.

7. Data from thousands of Dutch citizens leaked from the government’s Covid-19 system

Weak access control and outdated systems have accused the leakage of personal information of thousands of Dutch citizens tested on Covid-19.

8. Dutch scientists receive the highest award for research on the impact of digital media on society

Josvan Dijck, a media scientist at Utrecht University, has won the Spinoza Prize and is funding her research on the impact of social media on society.

9. TCS opens first European Innovation Center in Amsterdam

The Dutch capital hosts TCS’s latest innovation hub, which brings together an ecosystem to tackle sustainability challenges.

10. The report warns about Huawei’s access to the Dutch network

The intelligence accusation raises security questions to Dutch organizations using the equipment and services of Chinese suppliers.

