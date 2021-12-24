Samsung Galaxy S21FE vs Google Pixel 6: What to Expect





Overview of Galaxy S21FE and Google Pixel 6: Plastic back of Galaxy, Pixel 6 uses glass Galaxy bezel is small, no sharp corners Pixel Galaxy battery is a little big, so the chip will be faster Pixel telecamera No, no headphone jack, no microSD card on either 1 pixel Affordable

Display and Design The S21FE may be made of plastic, but the Pixel has sharp corners and a large bezel.

You might think that a 6.4-inch phone like the form factor of these two phones isn’t a giant phone, but the Pixel somehow has a large bezel around the screen and corners. It’s so sharp that I can’t get used to it. The S21 FE is made of plastic rather than glass like the Pixel, but it has a small screen border, is easy to touch, and feels a bit elegant.

In addition, the Galaxy is, of course, fairly lightweight and much more comfortable to carry.

There is no big difference in screen quality. Both have a 6.4-inch screen diagonal, 1080p resolution, beautiful, deep and contrasting OLED colors, and HDR support. Interestingly, the Galaxy gives you an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. This is a flagship feature, but the Pixel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and steps down a bit. It’s not a big difference, but you may notice it.

Looking forward to the test is the measurement of brightness level and color accuracy. This will start soon, so please be patient.

Both come with a punchhole front camera, and strangely, the Pixel doesn’t have facial recognition support, but the Galaxy definitely has a handy option. However, both main biometrics are provided in the form of an in-screen fingerprint scanner. As soon as I get the S21 FE, I’ll put them side by side to test their accuracy and speed and update them shortly.

Which battery and rechargeable battery have the longest life?

The battery sizes of both phones are about the same. 4500mAh for Galaxy and 4614mAh for Pixel. This usually corresponds to one day’s battery life, but nothing more.

Want to know more? We do so too, and we plan to update this article with an independent battery test in the near future.

On the front of the charger, both phones are expected to be in a slim box with no charging bricks and only a charging cable. The difference in charging speed is slight. Both the Galaxy’s 25W and the Pixel’s 30W are very slow by the latest standards, taking more than an hour and 45 minutes to fully charge.

The good news is that both are expected with wireless charging support at a speed of 15W on the Galaxy and a speed of 21W on the Pixel.Camera Galaxy’s additional zoom camera gives it an edge

Pixel doesn’t have one camera. There are only wide and ultra wide cameras, but Galaxy has added a third telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

The specifications of the camera are as follows.

Camera Specifications Resolution Sensor Size Pixel Size Lens Main S21 FE12MP1 / 1.76 “1.8m26mm, f / 1.8 Main Pixel 50MP1 / 1.31” 1.12m26mm, f / 1.9Ultra S21 FE12MP1 / 3 “1.12m13mm, f / 2.2 Ultra Pixel 12MP–18mm , F / 2.2Tele S21 FE8MP1 /4.4 “1m78mm (3X), f / 2.4

The point here is that the Pixel has a larger sensor for the main camera, but interestingly, the Pixel’s ultra-wide camera is rarely worthy of “ultra” because its name is so narrow. No (18mm vs. 13mm on Galaxy).

I can’t comment further as I can’t compare the actual snapped photos with these two yet, but I’ll talk more about this soon.

The difference between performance and storage The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 improves everything.

The first-generation Google Tensor chip is a technical achievement, but not as fast as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 used in the Galaxy S21FE. I don’t know how much it really stands out, but that’s what the benchmark shows.

Please be patient as we will run detailed tests in the near future and will inform you of the details.

On the network side, as expected, both phones have a 5G connection.

The two also come with 128GB of storage, and unfortunately neither supports a microSD card.

Galaxy S21FE and Google Pixel 6: Specification Comparison

And the detailed specification comparison of Galaxy S21 FE and Google Pixel 6 is as follows.

Samsung is preparing to officially announce the Galaxy S21 FE in early January 2022, while the Pixel 6 was launched at the end of October 2021.

