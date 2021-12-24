From digitization to multilingual chatbots, WhatsApp’s 2022 technology trends





As 2022 approaches, WhatsApp shares some forecasts that could change India’s business scenario. Meta-owned messaging app, India’s journey to become digitally inclusive in 2022, is the simplest, accessible and scalable with the power to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas and address regional challenges. I believe it comes from technology solutions. Here is a list of 2022 WhatsApp forecasts.

Citizen involvement and governance

This trend will continue in 2022, as in 2021, when WhatsApp chatbots played an important role in helping genuine information reach the masses in a coronavirus pandemic.

Digitization of small and medium-sized enterprises

Digitization helps revive small businesses in post-Covid scenarios. Social media companies believe that the digitization of micro enterprises is a need for time to drive the country’s economic recovery and growth.

Multilingual chatbot

Multilingual chatbots are impressively adopted in the country. Multilingual chatbots can support and execute conversations in multiple languages ​​to extend reach and expand localization efforts.

According to WhatsApp, companies with high customer engagement are increasingly relying on chatbots to provide a more natural and customized user experience.

Digital payment

Digital payments continue to boom. The collective goal of players in the 2022 payment ecosystem is to expand financial inclusion through a seamless and frictionless payment experience.

Service relies on a simple user interface

In rural India, the number of Internet users is set to exceed the number of urban users by 2025, many of whom will be the first Internet users in rural India. To promote services for communities that have reached their limits, companies are pushing for a simpler user interface that removes technical barriers and effectively lowers barriers to mobile Internet adoption.

Business messaging

WhatsApp’s own research reveals that more people can comfortably do business through messaging. The company says that at least 75% want to communicate with companies through messaging, and 68% are likely to do business or buy from companies that they can reach through messaging.

In addition, WhatsApp predicts that it will become more dependent on AI-driven customer service to help improve business efficiency and customer engagement.

