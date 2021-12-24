



Borealis is a manufacturer of advanced cyclic polyolefin solutions and a leader in the European market for base chemicals and fertilizers. Bockatech Limited is a UK-based, growing green tech business and inventor of an innovative EcoCore manufacturing technology platform for sustainable packaging. This investment expands the existing partnership between the two companies and highlights Borealis’ commitment to plastic circulation. This move involves not only scaling of the EcoCore platform itself, but also long-term common market and material development. The goal is to enable more global customers, value chain partners, and supply chain players to benefit from a wider range of lightweight foam-based applications, primarily in the packaging sector.

Borealis and Bockatech are leading the transition to roundness of plastics and are based on collaboration initiated in 2016 to develop foam injection molding solutions for reusable and recyclable packages. This partnership has already been successful in the 2020 Close the Loop pilot project at the Borealis site in Belgium. Here, over 1 million disposable drinking cups have been replaced with 30,000 EcoCore lightweight cups (see figure). These can be collected, cleaned and reused before being finally recycled.

By enhancing collaboration, Borealis and Bockatech are accelerating the development of more circular packaging solutions for converters and brand owners to meet the demand for smaller packaging formats with an environmental footprint. Bockatech EcoCore uses optimized polyolefin resins from Borealis to create moldings with skin foam skin walls with high strength-to-weight ratio and excellent thermal insulation. Producing safe and reliable moldings using EcoCore technology requires minimal investment in new equipment, making it easy for converters to move to more sustainable packaging formats across a wide range of areas. ..

Collaboration will continue to focus on reusable coffee cups, but additional applications for technology licenses are expected, such as more sustainable reusable package types and lightweight disposable solutions. As EcoCore technology becomes more sophisticated and scaled up, applications outside of packaging are also envisioned.

Lucrce Foufopoulos, Executive Vice President of Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Innovation & Technology at Borealis, is proud to deepen its partnership with Bockatech. This demonstrates EverMinds’ approach and collaboration and innovation efforts to achieve plastic circulation. We look forward to providing an exciting range of lightweight, easy-to-recycle solutions that facilitate the transition from disposable to reuse. This is the right path to a more sustainable life.

In collaboration with Borealis, we have already been able to develop packages for several major food services and FMCG brands in North America and Europe. This new investment will help advance EcoCore technology further and increase the number of applications, said Henri Gaskjenn, CEO of Bockatech. We share a long-term vision of sustainability with Borealis and, like them, aim to be a leader in the new plastics economy. Combining their material expertise with our manufacturing technology, we create more sustainable solutions with better performance for converters, brands and consumers alike.

