A Russian court has fined social media giants Google, Meta, $ 127 million for failing to remove banned content.





As Russia seeks to increase pressure on technology giants, a Moscow court has fined Google nearly $ 100 million and Facebook’s parent company Meta a $ 27 million.

Key point: Authorities say Google and Meta were unable to remove more than 2,000 items at the request of the court. This is the first time a Moscow court has calculated a fine based on the company’s earnings.

The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly failed to remove the banned content and ordered the company to pay a fine of approximately 7.2 billion rubles (A $ 135 million).

Google said it would investigate court documents before deciding on the next step.

The court then fined Meta 1.9 billion rubles (A $ 35.7 million) for failing to remove the banned content.

Russia had previously imposed small fines on Google, Facebook and Twitter this year, but Friday’s ruling shows that the fines were calculated for the first time based on revenue.

Russia’s watchdog warned that tech companies could face more revenue-based fines for not removing banned content.

Facebook shuts down facial recognition systems that automatically identify users with photos and videos amid growing concerns about the use of technology.

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s national communications oversight agency, said Google and Meta violated a ban on content that promoted radical ideology, insulted religious beliefs, and encouraged dangerous behavior by minors. He said he was accused.

The agency said Facebook and Instagram were unable to remove 2,000 items at the request of the court, but Google failed to remove 2,600 such items.

He warned that if he failed to remove the banned content, he could be fined on a revenue basis.

Russian officials are steadily increasing pressure on social media platforms for failing to remove content related to substance abuse, weapons, explosives, and militant views.

Fines must send a “clear message”

Earlier this year, authorities criticized tech companies for not removing announcements about unlicensed protests in support of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russian officials have also demanded that foreign tech giants store personal data of Russian citizens on Russian servers, threatening to fine or ban them if they do not comply.

Alexander Kinstein, head of the Information Policy Committee in the House of Representatives of the Russian Parliament, said huge fines should send a clear message to all IT giants.

He added that Russian law envisions other forms of punishment for non-compliance with court orders, including slowing traffic and complete blockages.

AP

