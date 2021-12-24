Ahrefs Home Page, Digital Health Trends, 2022 Marketing Forecasts – TechCrunch





As we approach the end of the year, more and more stories look back on topics that have been scrutinized over the past few months and provide informed forecasts for the coming year.

This week, Bill Taranto, president of the Mercks Global Health Innovation Fund, wrote a TechCrunch + article on six digital health trends tracked by his corporate VC fund in 2022.

Between the first and third quarters of 2021, healthcare start-ups landed $ 21.3 billion on VCs, below the previous record of $ 14.6 billion set in 2020, Taranto wrote.

With a strong product, management team, and balance sheet, companies are poised to gain tremendous value.

According to Crunchbase, Merck GHI has invested 75 so far, has 22 exits, and includes companies ranging from drug discovery to diabetes detection.

Artificial intelligence, IoT, and data analytics are the main drivers of innovation, Tarant says. In particular, data has become the central currency of healthcare. “

It was published on a light schedule from now until the New Year, but came back in another roundup on Friday, December 31st to conclude 2021.

Thank you for reading TechCrunch +.

Walter Thompson Senior Editor, TechCrunch + @ yourprotagonist

10 Growth Marketing Experts Share 2022 Forecasts and New Year’s Aspirations

We contacted 10 growth marketing experts to find out how we are preparing for 2022 and ask if there is a New Year resolution to share.

The answers and advice we received were as diverse as the people we surveyed, but almost everyone was at the top of their to-do list for learning, such as analytical training and getting started with AI tools. I showed that there is.

Here’s what we talked about:

Jonathan Martinez, Founder, JMStrategy Kate Adams, Marketing SVP, Validity Richard Meyer, Growth Marketer, Tuff Bas Willems, Marketing Director, DataSnipper Gus Ferguson and Alyssa Crankshaw, Co-Founder, Ascendant Shane Hegde, Founder and CEO, Air Tracey Wallace , Marketing Director, MarketerHire Greg Sheppard, CMO, Templafy Lauren Kelly, CMO, ThoughtExchange Former Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, how do you still work?

Former Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is on vacation after dismissing 9% of the company’s employees weeks before his planned public market debut.

The announcement wasn’t handled so well that the company soon hired a crisis management company and was released from his leadership role after Garg’s emails that offended investors surfaced.

Better.com says it hired an outside company to do leadership and cultural evaluation.

Mary Ann Azevedo and Alex Wilhelm examined the company’s corporate structure and found that investors had sufficient leverage to push the embarrassed founder outboard.

Capital is a commodity

By July 2021, the founders of the startup had raised $ 268.7 billion from global VCs. This is higher than the previous year’s total.

According to Charlie Graham-Brown, Seedstars Partner and Chief Investment Officer, and Daniela Moreno, Corporate Investment Marketing Manager, when cash is so abundant, capital is a commodity.

In a post that introduces the founders to the different VC platform styles and the value they can offer, the author sets out two rules.

Individuals and venture capital are not good at everything. What startups need most changes over time.Demand Curve: How the Ahrefs Home Page Educates Prospects to Buy

Homepages with high conversion rates have one thing in common. It’s about making it very easy for customers to buy.

People will pay attention for a short period of time, so if your home page is confused, they’ll leave, DemandCurve Community Manager Joey Noble wrote in his latest TechCrunch + post.

In a detailed analysis of the homepage of SEO agency Ahrefs, Noble explains how the site attracts readers’ attention, reduces friction and increases desire.

Bitcoin is a religion. web3 is greedy

In the final version of The Exchange, released in 2021, Alex Wilhelm focused on a recent Twitter thread, and block CEO Jack Dorsey said that end users don’t own web3, VCs and their LPs. Insisted.

His comments didn’t work for some prominent crypto enthusiasts who claimed that the decentralized nature of web3 was one of its core features. Is Jack wrong? No, he didn’t, he wrote Alex.

But I’m happy that Jack just nods to stir the web3 pot, but I disagree with his general philosophy.

Dear Sophie: What is allowed between a K-1 visa and a green card?

Dear Sophie,

Great news! After a long COVID delay, my fiancé finally arrived in the United States on her K visa.

I was thinking of elopement to Las Vegas for a simple wedding so I could start her green card application. (In Silicon Valley, water has to wait a few months to get a marriage license.)

After we file, we want to have a big wedding in the spring with her family and friends in her hometown, and go on our honeymoon. Is it allowed?

Happy with Hayward

