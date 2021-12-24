How to start and end the puzzle-with GIF





However, completing the puzzle is not an easy task. To conclude your year with major puzzles under your belt, we are chairman and president of the USA Jigsaw Puzzle Association, a group of puzzle enthusiasts who consult about mysterious competition and contact the Jigsaw Puzzle Federation around the world. I consulted with the co-founder Valerie Koit.

Coit completes countless jigsaw puzzles and specializes in speed, but also knows how to start and end the puzzle with minimal headaches and real fun.

Best of all, I’ve converted her advice into a GIF so you can follow along on the move. Happy mystery!

Choose a puzzle

Koito says he is drawn to puzzles that reflect his interests. I’m interested in pop culture and fantasy books, so I tend to like movie posters and puzzles covered with “dragon drawings”.

What pieces?

it depends. If you plan to spend hours on puzzles, or aren’t familiar with mysterious art, Coit recommends starting with a 300-500 piece puzzle in bright colors that are easy to distinguish.

Mastering the little things will give you more confidence in brooching 1,000 or 2,000 piece puzzles. “I don’t want to start with something very frustrating,” she says.

Place, place, place

Coit recommends choosing a puzzle location that is large enough to unfold the pieces and fit into the finished product, and with enough light to avoid damaging your eyes.

Step 1: Dump the pieces and start sorting.

Open the box and empty it (be careful not to spill it on the ground or obscure it). Placing it in front of you makes it easier to rearrange the pieces.

Then start flipping them over so that the patterned faces are facing up.

When all the pieces are displayed, start searching for edge pieces. These are pieces with at least one straightedge. Use these to create a frame for your puzzle.

You can also sort the pieces by color or image. This is what Coit suggests when solving puzzles in groups. In this way, anyone can take over one section of the puzzle and complete it quickly.

Step 2: Create a frame

Coit usually says that he completes the puzzle frame first. That is, a puzzle skeleton built of pieces with at least one straightedge. It’s easier to fill in that way, but after a better understanding of the whole puzzle, she can become fraudulent and complete the frame.

Step 3: Fill in the fun part

Now you can start filling the body of the puzzle! “We first focus on the most identifiable areas of the puzzle and save the more difficult parts later. If you want to complete the puzzle quickly, this is the best way to do it,” she says. For writers, the “fun” part is an empty piece.)

Step 4: Bravely confront difficult parts

I’ve found a piece that’s easy to find, so I’m stuck in a difficult part of the puzzle. Maybe it’s all in one dark color, working with a pattern that looks exactly the same, whether it’s hard to tell what’s going or where (in this puzzle, I’m stuck with a piece of beige wood).

Coit has a hint. If you get stuck, sort by puzzle pieces instead of colors. This may help you narrow down your options, she says.

And one more thing, it’s not embarrassing to quit the puzzle, Coit says. After all, the puzzles are meant to be fun to complete, so if you’re more stressed than happy, you can leave.

Step 5: Fill a random hole

This is a favorite part of the mysterious part of Coit. Look at the piece, figure out exactly where it goes, and push it well into place.The image is clearer

Step 6: Enjoy hard work!

You did it! You have completed the puzzle, and for that you should be proud! Please enjoy the brilliance of the finished product. Combine beautiful images. Bravo, a fellow embarrassed person.

when finished

If you’re not ready to let go, you can choose to assemble a piece of puzzle art. However, if you’re ready to scramble the pieces and start over, it’s a good idea to take the time to disassemble them rather than put them back in the box. Folding can damage the pieces and make it difficult to recomplete the puzzle. This is because the puzzle is still in chunks.

When you disassemble a puzzle, you can give it to someone else and complete it for the first time.

