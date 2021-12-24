Baidu says it can take up to six years to fully deliver the Metaverse.





Baidu Vice President MaJie will provide Beijing reporters on December 21, 2021 with a preview of how the company’s Metaverse app XiRang will host a developer conference.

Baidu

Beijing This year, the Metaverse hype has swept the world, but one of the in-game Chinese tech giants has revealed an overwhelming version of the virtual ecosystem so far.

The Metaverse can be broadly defined as the next generation of the Internet, a virtual world in which humans interact through three-dimensional avatars. Social network giant Facebook jumped into this trend in October, changing its name to Meta and announcing a $ 10 billion related investment plan next year.

China is also bustling with Metaverse headlines. Beijing-based Baidu will host an annual developer event in the virtual world of the Metaverse app XiRang on Monday. The company claims that this will be China’s first Metaverse conference.

However, at a preview event on Tuesday, XiRang executives downplayed expectations by pointing out some aspects that weren’t yet up to date.

Development of the app began in December last year, but it’s still “minus six years” before it’s fully released, Baidu’s vice president MaJie told reporters in Mandarin. In response to questions such as asking for details on the timeline, Ma screamed an apology. “That’s a very good question, but I may not have a very good answer.”

Baidu’s Vice President, Ma Jie, shares the company’s Metaverse plan at a media event in Beijing on December 21, 2021.

Evelyn Cheng | CNBC

The existing Baidu app can host 100,000 virtual participants for the meeting on Monday, Ma said, showing reporters graphic rendering of the virtual stadium.

Baidu said he aims to build an open source platform for Metaverse developers as a virtual world infrastructure.

The event on Monday shows that XiRang has opened to developers, mainly in China so far.

“Metaverse is a buzzword in the global technology and investment community, but it’s still in its infancy,” Stansberry Research analyst Brian Tikanko said in an email. “Many people don’t fully understand what this word means today, or what it means in the next three to five years.”

Baidu’s timeline reflects the company’s understanding of the Metaverse, its conservative approach to managing expectations, and China’s regulatory environment, he said. “Baidu is clearly trying to move forward to” own “the Metaverse in its own market, while adhering to Beijing’s new policy aimed at preventing a monopoly situation, and thus an open platform. “

In the last 18 months, the Chinese government has cracked down on allegations of monopoly practices by Chinese Internet technology giants with fines and new regulations. Beijing also enacted a new data privacy law this year. Analysts say policymakers are trying to address the issue of income inequality while supporting innovation-led growth.

In a statement to CNBC, Baidu stated that openness is an essential part of the company and that by facilitating open source development, applications can be adopted more widely and quickly.

The company was founded nearly 22 years ago as an internet search engine and has since shifted its focus to technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and robotaxi.

China’s Internet is tightly controlled by the government, blocking foreign social media sites Facebook and Twitter. Google simply operated the search engine in China.

Global Metaverse Lush

Analysts disagree on how rapidly the Chinese Metaverse is developing compared to the US Metaverse.

Alibaba has a web page that promotes Metaverse cloud products. In November, Tencent President Martin Lau said in a statement that he hopes the Chinese government will support the development of Metaverse technology with regulations specific to the Chinese market.

Earlier this month, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he expects most virtual conferencing to move to the Metaverse within a few years. Around the same time, Facebook (Meta) announced that its virtual reality ecosystem, Horizontal Worlds, has completed its invitation-only phase and will be available to anyone over the age of 18 in the United States and Canada for free. .. Users can interact with other avatars and build their own worlds and games within the system.

In the view of Dan Ives, a senior equity analyst based in the United States at Wedbush Securities, “Baidu’s six-year timeline will allow investors and head scratchers to miss this huge metaverse market in the coming years. ,I’m sorry”. Ives expects Metaverse monetization to begin in 2024 and grow to a larger scale the following year.

A demonstration of Baidu’s XiRang app on Tuesday showed that avatars have non-human abilities, such as the ability to pass through walls and other objects. While the system is loading, parts of the virtual world will temporarily turn black or purple.

This app imitates the real world by walking avatars and using public transportation. Video games typically display maps and provide other features that allow users to quickly jump to other parts of the virtual game space.

According to this visualization, shared with reporters on December 21, 2021, Baidu’s metaverse concept for XiRang begins with “Creator City,” with a skyscraper in the center.

Baidu

While the Metaverse debate has received public attention, the Chinese national media often publishes many articles on this topic on the risk of fraud.

On Thursday, the Chinese Government’s Central Disciplinary Commission published an article on its website about the global history of the Metaverse. The work also warned of the risk of unfounded metaverse hype by some companies and the need for financial oversight in the virtual world.

The virtual land has become an area of ​​speculation in the early Metaverse.

However, Baidu’s XiRang app, despite using blockchain-like underlying technology, does not support trading of assets such as digital currencies and speculation of virtual assets, Ma said.

He is not the only voice of moderation.

Alvin Graylin, Chinese president of HTC, a smartphone and virtual reality company, said it would take five to ten years to develop a complete Metaverse and couldn’t comment specifically on Baidu. “Some of the products and services that make up the Metaverse will come out much sooner.”

“The key challenges for a complete Metaverse ecosystem will be not specific technologies or products, but the underlying infrastructure, international regulatory agreements, and global standards,” Greylin said. It is stated in the email. “To fulfill the Metaverse promise requires a joint global effort across many companies and governments.”

He added that some of the immediate needs of the Metaverse include tax regulation and global coverage of high-speed cloud computing.

