Google just gave me a good reason to avoid work on Christmas Eve





While organizing updates at work on Christmas Eve, I see a Slack group trying to chase Google Santa. “What does that mean?” I wonder. And before I knew it, I watched Santa fly around the world in real time. He had just left Singapore at the time of writing and is currently dumping a lot of presents in Bloom, Australia. Where will he go next?

Before I knew it, I was fascinated by the fact that it was just a little smarter, pre-programmed live tracker. I was relieved to see Santa wearing a mask as he turned around. I am pleased with the postcard sent to me at the bottom right of the screen. Who knew that glove trotting with digital Santa Nick was very attractive?

I have to run away. After all, there is something to do. Santa is a good company, but he’s too busy to write news about CES 2022. Follow Santa When you close the extension window, you’ll see the menu icon in the upper left. I realized that there was more to chasing this Santa than I could see. When I clicked on that icon, for better or for worse, I got stuck much longer than I thought I was going to chase Santa.

Mysterious stockings

(Image credit: Google)

After all, the sole purpose of chasing Santa was not to chase Santa. At this year’s twist, the extension was actually packed with bite-sized distractions. It’s like a can of congratulations that Dad tells you not to touch until the end of Christmas dinner.

The activities and mini-games offered here are clearly kids-friendly, with bright, blocky visuals and easy-to-understand elements of play. However, the most striking thing is that while the individual activities are simple, the vast amount of content provided is surprisingly robust.

My first port of call was a penguins dash mini-game. To be honest, I think this is the best. Guide the penguins to the obstacle course to prevent them from falling into the ice water on their way to the finish line at each level. It’s simple, but strangely compelling, especially at each level with different dangers.

From there, I checked out some of the other games offered. These were just as simple, but it was fun to distract for a few minutes. But there’s more than some cheap entertainment to chase after Santa in 2021. Many are actually very productive and educational.

Lessons from the North Pole

(Image credit: Google)

Two of the apps that quickly caught my eye in chasing Santa were programming-centric activities. Code Boogie and Code Lab. Both presented the coding in an accessible way and asked players to drag and drop “blocks” of code to simulate different commands. It’s not too difficult, but it’s nice to be able to see the Javascript code used after the segment is complete.

Equally wonderful was the traditional Christmas activity. This is just a map of the Earth, with some pins pointing to a particular country. This app presents interesting facts about how countries celebrate Christmas, or quirky points of interest that make those celebrations unique.

For example, after learning about “Kallikantzaros,” a gremlin that emerges from the center of the globe and scares people and eats all Christmas food, I’m more wary of visiting Greece in December. ..

Good gorgeous google

(Image credit: Google)

Of course, Google isn’t a stranger pushing boats out when it comes to big and small celebrations. Doodle Champion Island Games, presented at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was a fairly long action game where you could try out fun pixel aesthetics and a variety of activities. Due to this feat, Google’s fully playable version of Pac-Man looks a bit pale when compared.

Importantly, it’s great to see Google gradually become ambitious, not only in the long-running set of Google Doodles, but also in seasonal services. Of course, 2021 isn’t the first year to chase Santa, but today’s iterations are more complete than ever. You can even imagine that the developers behind it were starting to throw things there for fun.

And now, I’m going around and vaguely watching Santa trekking around the world. He is heading to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. After that, he looks like he’s heading to Kowloon, so I think it will take a while for him to reach my poky little chimney here in England. But if you’re wondering when Google’s little helpers will swing in your area, anyone who wants to chase Santa can check out here for free.

