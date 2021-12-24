Technology is Taiwan’s Security: Tsai





Tainan City and Kaohsiung City Lin Kanan / Staff Reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday expressed his hope that technology is national security and that the world will be more dependent on Taiwan.

Cai said when he visited the Cyber ​​Security and Smart Technology Research and Development Building of the Ministry of Science and Technology of Tainan City and the Science Park planned in Qiaotou District, Kaohsiung ().

The Cyber ​​Security Building in Guiren District () is home to the Southern Branch of Taiwan Tech Arena, a startup incubator for 14 cyber security companies and ministries. The building is part of the larger Sharn Smart Green Energy Science City.

Photo: Lee Hoi Chou, Taipei Times

The world is paying attention to Taiwan, especially its technological development, Tsai said, adding that the country must accelerate innovation.

She said Taiwan’s advanced technology and manufacturing capacity are important for its survival and safety, adding that Taiwan’s technology will help the country build closer ties with the world.

She said new high-tech industrial clusters will be established not only in northern and central Taiwan, but also in the south.

She added that Taiwan will be the largest technology cluster in the world.

Few wanted to move to Kure five years ago, but the hub in the area is expected to be the birthplace of Asia’s most advanced cybersecurity technology featuring innovative start-ups. Said Masatada Wu, Minister of State for Science and Technology. ..

On the 5th floor of the building, there is a cyber security base operated by the National Institute of Applied Research attached to the ministry.

Stephen Tsai, a cybersecurity hub researcher, is tasked with fostering cybersecurity talent and fostering industry-academia collaboration.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, companies are increasingly adopting remote control, focusing more on ID authentication, and driving the need for cyber security defenses.

He said cybersecurity bases connected to the National High Performance Computing Center facility will regularly train in cyberattacks and defenses.

Systex Solutions Corp (), one of the companies stationed in the new building, finds the new space attractive because it is close to Southern Taiwan Science Park ().

With more companies returning to Taiwan, the region is expected to attract more new businesses, she said.

Systex, a cybersecurity solution provider, wants to win more clients among these companies, she added.

The Hashigami Science Park, which is under construction, is looking for businesses in the fields of semiconductors, electric vehicles, and information and communication technology, said Sue Chen Kang, secretary general of the Southern Science Park Administration.

The planned science park covers 352.44 hectares, including 186.49 hectares of industrial area, 39.79 hectares of residential and commercial areas and 126.16 hectares of greenery.

The park development plan was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency in September.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai () said the city government will provide full support to companies seeking to establish a base in the new science park, including meeting water and electricity demand.

