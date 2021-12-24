Former GP develops device to reduce snoring





Chescher’s healthcare innovator has developed a device that he believes can significantly reduce snoring.

Former GP Dr Pete Naylor is pending a patent on a Snorgo device that fits the individual’s mouth in a series of short exercises.

Dr. Naylor is backed by an innovation agency, an academic health science network on the Northwest Coast that has helped fund, evaluate, and refer referrals to NHS clinicians.

Snoring in about a quarter of adults in the UK can have a negative impact on mental, physical and family life.

Snoring is also associated with sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a serious condition that can cause people to stop breathing while they sleep, increasing their blood pressure and risk of stroke.

Dr. Naylor states that Snorgo users have reported 100% satisfaction and now want to make their devices commercially viable.

The Snorgo is a small T-shaped plastic device that the patient places between his lips and his teeth, pulling outwards while resisting his lips in a series of 15-second exercises three times daily.

Dr. Naylor said: “Currently, no other product has anything other than snoring relief. I’m not saying that I won’t need to use Snorgo anymore after exercising. Most things that need to be replenished in the exercise.

However, I was very confident in the product. There is clinical evidence that it is used to treat illness. We initially conducted a small test on half a dozen people and then set out on a journey with a first and last survey. This gave very good results.

Talking to an individual partner can lead to loss of prejudice, so I also talked to the user’s partner to get a more objective picture.

We also did it through a larger group that was organized independently through the Innovation Agency’s Patient Panel, with similar results with 100% satisfaction and more than 75% of people reporting improvements. This was very encouraging as it was also supported by snorers partners.

After the trial, no one wanted to return the device.

Dr. Naylor added: As a GP, Id has always been interested in mental health and felt that sleep was at the heart of the problem, both as a mental health monitor and as an electrostatic precipitator.

We know we have very good products, but innovation agencies help us focus our energy on the right areas to help us make it feasible. Is very supportive.

Indi Singh, Innovation Agency’s Commercial Program Manager, helped Dr. Naylor identify the grant and arranged for the patient panel to perform rigorous testing and provide feedback on the device.

Dr. Naylor was introduced to a team at the University of Chester. This team is currently performing the actual verification. This is an important service that helps innovators provide objective ratings for their products to potential buyers.

He was also introduced to Dr. Sagar Patel, an emergency medicine and respiratory consultant at the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr. Patel said: Although it is a simple device, it has great potential in tackling problems that can cause a lot of pain to the patient. Innovation agencies have taken the lead in drawing attention to Snorgo. Early signs promise that it will be interesting to see how this grows.

The Innovation Agency has also contacted Dr. Naylor with Performance Sleep, a sleep advisory specialist that offers potential opportunities for collaboration.

Dr. Naylor was a family doctor at Wirral for 19 years, six of whom represented the National Institute of Heath and Care Excellence (NICE), where he had a special interest in diagnosis.

