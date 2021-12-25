Where is Santa now? How to track Santa in 2021 on Google





Santa Claus has been on children’s radar for centuries, but for over 60 years he has also been on NORAD. The North American Aerospace Defense Command did not track the hilarious old elves as they traveled around the world delivering gifts to children from national security threats and threats to Centnick himself. It all happened by accident.

NORAD isn’t the only one helping kids know when they need to go to bed so Santa doesn’t jump over the house. In 2004, Google participated in a gig to track Kris Kringles’ magical overnight journey around the world.Here’s how you can follow Santa Claus too

A brief history of Santa’s chase

As the Pentagon tells the story, it all began in 1955 when the boy called the Continental Airlines Defense Command (CONAD), the predecessor of NORAD, in an attempt to contact Santa. .. A newspaper Sears ad instructing children to call Santa inadvertently published the number of CONADs. Typos can occur, but don’t let anyone say that the brass of the army doesn’t have a big heart.

At the other end of the phone was Captain Harry Shupe. He entertained the children’s inquiries about Santa instructing staff to check the radar from the old St. Nick. The typical night shift became atypical and was born as a tradition, as more calls were received from other children with similar questions.

But over the years, technology has become quite sophisticated. Instead of calling or posting a press release about his father’s Christmas whereabouts, children and young-minded people can chase Santa Claus and his reindeer.

How to track Santa Claus with NORAD Santa Tracker

With a smartphone, anyone in the world can use NORAD Santa Tracker to track Santa’s location. You can download it from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Alternatively, you can follow Father Christmas online in eight different languages ​​on your computer’s NORAD web page, using pretty flashy graphics as well as information about the locale Santa visited.

At the same time, the number of gifts that Kringle is giving out is constantly being updated.

However, if you want to get a lowdown from someone who has staff in the 24-hour radar bank, you have staff in the line that the service person calls. You can call +1 (877) HI-NORAD.

How to chase Santa Claus in Google Santa Tracker

Search engine giants know almost everything, and Santa Claus is also watching. Like NORAD Santa Tracker, users can see where their father’s Christmas is when trekking around the world, and how many gifts are under the tree. To let the kids know in advance when to go to bed, this app will tell you the approximate time it takes for a hilarious old elf to get out of the chimney.

In addition to trackers, Google offers many other features for users, such as playing games. This app can be used online with your computer on the Google Santa Tracker web page, or downloaded to your smartphone from the Google Play store.

However, keep in mind that children need to snuggle up to bed before Santa Claus arrives.

Happy Christmas for everyone, and good night for everyone!

“I want to say that everything I learned at Google was learned from Santa,” says Dave Holmes.

Dave is part of a team working to chase after Santa, an initiative to inspire and educate developers to bring holiday cheers to families around the world: https: //t.co/6NFa7JkQhZ

Google (@Google) December 23, 2021

