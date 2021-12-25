CES 2022: GM, Google and Intel are the latest products to overcome the surge in COVID





Due to the proliferation of COVID cases, companies are withdrawing from direct participation in CES.

CES 2022

Thursday’s CES 2022 lost Google and General Motors, the latest companies to confirm the cancellation of face-to-face plans and the transition to virtual presence at the Las Vegas technology trade fair. Both companies have joined T-Mobile, Intel, Lenovo, TikTok, Meta, Waymo and others, and have made these changes over the past week with coronavirus cases and an increase in Omicron variants.

“We have closely monitored the development of the Omicron variant and determined that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our team. We will continue to work closely with both CTA and our partners to create a hypothetical hypothesis. We will identify opportunities and support them, and look forward to sharing with you the latest innovations from Google, “a Google spokeswoman said of the withdrawal.

Reuters reports that GM, which was set up for CEO Mary Barra to give a direct keynote, will not send employees or executives to the show. The rose keynote is effectively delivered.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Thursday that additional exhibitors had signed up for the physical space on the show floor, despite the long list of exhibitors leaving.

“We recently received 42 exhibitor cancellations (less than 7% of the exhibition floor), but since last Friday we have added 60 new exhibitors to our direct event,” the CTA said.

A well-known company has announced its withdrawal, but the CTA emphasized that the showfloor is also the host of small businesses. Past participants looking for that exposure include start-ups with specialized computer technology and companies that manufacture pizza-making robots.

More than 2,200 companies have been confirmed to participate directly in CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Our focus continues to convene the technology industry and empower those who cannot participate directly to experience the magic of CES digitally.

However, the rapid spread of Omicron variants and the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 have made many people uneasy. The CTA noted vaccination and masking requirements, and the availability of COVID tests for those who participate directly. However, more and more companies have decided to move to digital only.

T-Mobile said Tuesday that CEO Mike Sievert has no plans to give a direct or virtual keynote and will “significantly limit” his physical presence at the show.

T-Mobile said the company will continue to be a sponsor, but the “majority” of the team will not go to Las Vegas. “This decision prioritizes the safety of the team and other participants,” the career said in a statement. “The entire T-Mobile team is looking forward to the face-to-face CES2023, which we hope will include a keynote on stage in front of a live audience.”

On the other hand, Meta and Twitter also decided not to participate directly.

Meta said he would effectively attend the event. “Because of the growing public health concerns associated with COVID-19, we will not participate directly in CES due to due care and consideration for our employees,” Meta announced.

Twitter made a similar statement. “Our employees and partners’ safety and health are our top priorities. With this in mind, we decided to cancel our face-to-face presence at CES due to the surge in COVID cases across the country last week. I did it next month. “

Wednesday was followed by TikTok and AT & T.

“Given the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country, TikTok has decided to host a virtual TikTok CES experience for our brand and partners,” the company said.

“We have decided to stop participating directly in CES2022 because the health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority,” said a spokesperson for AT & T.

Lenovo attended on Thursday saying they decided to put Kibosch in direct activity for the show. Intel also confirmed the changes in the plan and said it would reduce its presence.

“After consulting with health authorities, in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, CES plans will move to a digital-first live experience with a minimum of onsite staff,” Intel said.

A Nvidia spokesman said the company was “cautious from the start” and plans to deliver virtual addresses at 8:00 am EST on January 4th.

Amazon and Pinterest have also stopped participating directly in CES.

An Amazon spokeswoman quoted employee health and safety as saying, “Due to the rapid changes and uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variety, we will no longer be present at CES.” rice field. A spokesman for Ring, Amazon’s home security subsidiary, issued the same statement.

According to figures from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, this decision came after the United States reached the tough milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths. With the advent of the highly infectious Omicron mutant, which is now the predominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, the number of cases is increasing rapidly again.

The CTA said he felt that there were vaccination and masking requirements. Availability of the COVID-19 test; You can continue the event by reducing social distance and attendance. CES 2022 will be held virtually directly from January 5th to 8th, with a press day scheduled for January 4th.

Some companies still hold a press conference the day before the show begins. This includes companies that no longer plan to physically attend the tech show. CNET will livestream these on the main YouTube page and the YouTube page for CNET highlighting as part of the coverage of CES 2022. The current schedule for that press date is as follows:

CES 2022 Press Day, January 4th (always Pacific):

7am: AMD and TCL

8 amLG Electronics and Nvidia

9am: Hisense

10am: Intel

11:00 am: Qualcomm

12:00 pm: John Deere

1:00 pm: Canon

2:00 pm: Ottonomy

3:00 pm: Hyundai

5 pm: Sony

6:30 pm: Samsung

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/ces-2022-gm-google-latest-to-drop-out-over-covid-19-joining-intel-t-mobile-and-more/

