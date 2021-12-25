Apple sells most 5G smartphones in the third quarter of 2021, Samsung grows as Xiaomi Stalls: Strategic Analysis





According to a new report from Strategy Analytics, Apple sold the world’s most 5G-enabled smartphones in the third quarter of 2021. A few months after Apple launched the latest iPhone 13 series on September 14, it’s clear that Apple is leading the competition, but it’s lowering the price of the first 5G-enabled smartphone, the iPhone 12 series. .. Meanwhile, according to analytics companies, companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo were the ones that shipped the most 5G-enabled Android smartphones in the third quarter.

According to a Strategy Analytics report, Apple accounted for a quarter of global 5G shipments in the third quarter of 2021. Apple has sold the most 5G smartphones in the world, but the closest competitor at the forefront of Android is Xiaomi, which has released multiple smartphones under Xiaomi. This year is the Redmi and Poco brands. However, according to the report, Xiaomi’s year-on-year performance in the third quarter of 2021 has been stagnant due to intensifying competition.

Xiaomi’s growth seems to be stagnant in the third quarter of 2021, according to analytics firm Photo provider: Strategy Analytics

Xiaomi may have come to a standstill after dramatic growth in the second quarter of 2021, but according to Strategy Analytics, Samsung has seen significant growth in Europe and Oppo has grown in China. .. Globally, Samsung will be the second 5G Android smartphone vendor after Xiaomi in the third quarter of 2021, following the launch of the high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 Ultra and more affordable A-series smartphones. Defeated Oppo for. office.

In terms of growth, Honor turned out to be the fastest growing brand quarterly in terms of 5G. The company was formerly a sub-brand of Huawei, but this year Huawei sold Honor to survive sanctions from the United States. According to the report, Honor’s most popular 5G-enabled smartphones in the third quarter of 2021 were the Honor 50 5G, Honor 50 SE and Honor 50 Pro 5G, which helped the brand grow in popularity in China.

