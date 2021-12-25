Google warns 2 billion users about updates that could destroy websites around the world





Google has warned more than 2 billion Chrome users, fearing that future browser updates will corrupt many websites around the world.

The tech giant has released the news via Chrome’s codebase, the Chromium bug tracker, but there is currently no solution to this problem.

Currently, the number of websites affected by this issue is unknown.

According to experts, many affected people will not know they are affected until it is too late.

According to Forbes reports, Chrome users will have to prepare for confusion or find another browser to use until the issue is resolved.

“Based on Google’s current release rate, Chrome Canary users may face this decision soon next month, but billions of users running a stable version of the browser will have 3-6 months. I’m watching the countdown, “the report predicted.

There is no solution

According to the outlet, the cause of the problem is the version number of the Chrome software.

The official version of Chrome is currently version 96, but Chrome Canary’s Early Access developer build is already version 99.

When the version reaches 100, it seems that glitch-affected websites stop loading.

“The reason for this is to check the version of Chrome that these sites visit, but website design software like Duda only checks the first two digits,” said a report by Gordon Kelly.

So far, there are no bug fixes that could break websites around the world.Getty

“This check is for security reasons to stop access to older versions of Chrome that aren’t supported (version 40 and earlier is a common cutoff point). Chrome 100 is read as Chrome 10. , Will be blocked. “

Google has launched a new version of Chrome software at an alarming rate in recent months.

For example, Chrome 95 was just released by the company in October.

Google under the fire

Google is reportedly experimenting with hacks to stop the effects of glitches.

This hack is reported to include changing the way the version number is displayed so that the first two digits of the version 100 update show “99”.

It is unknown if the hack will succeed, or if so, how long it will take to implement.

Chrome has been continuously monitored for the past 12 months amid data breaches, privacy concerns and other issues.

Just this week, billions of Chrome users were urged to update certain settings to prevent Google from tracking every move.

This story originally appeared in the sun and was reproduced here with permission.

