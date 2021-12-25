Google explains how Android’s private computing core works





But Google may change the name again

Android 12 focuses on privacy and security with features such as microphone and camera switching, and a much better privacy dashboard. Most of these features are well explained, but the “private computing core” was a bit of a mystery. We and others have speculated on exactly what and how it does, but a newly unearthed comment by longtime Google developer Diane Hackborn explains it all.

Comments from Hackborn were posted in an XDA article this fall and were recently discovered by former XDA editor Mishaal Rahman. Hackborn, who has been working on Android from the beginning, has revealed that Private Compute Core has nothing to do with running virtual machines. You can read Hackborn’s comments in full below.

But the point we understood seems to be almost correct. Compute Core is a new kind of sandbox that participates in sandboxes for apps, isolated processes, and low-level system modules. Although it aims to retain sensitive personal data that helps customize the Pixel experience, it has a limited number of permissions and cannot interact with most other parts of the system. For example, no network access is gained.

Hackborn also states that these features aren’t necessarily unique to the Pixel. Private Compute Core follows the Android Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) for content capture and app search. In particular, there is a warning that developers should be careful to expose that data only to specific services such as system UI and contacts.

There’s one more wrinkle about the private computing core (isn’t it always there?). After rebranding to Private Compute Core during the beta period, Android 12 seems to have switched to this “Android System Intelligence” call in the system settings. I don’t know how much this branding will be exposed to users, but this is currently. See above for a comparison of the initial release and the current menu. Whatever it is called, you can use the System Intelligence menu to disable customization features such as smart replies or delete past customization data.

