Six AI and ML conferences not to be missed in 2022





Technology enthusiasts and AI experts want to stay ahead of the game in the rapidly evolving world of AI. Events and conferences provide these tech enthusiasts with an insightful platform to help them stay connected in space and exchange the latest ideas and theories. In addition, it provides a great platform for researchers to showcase their research progress and keep up with industry trends.

Analytics India Magazine has created a list of top AI and machine learning (ML) events that should not be missed in 2022.

MLDS 2022

Analytics India Magazine launched the Machine Learning Developers Summit in 2019, bringing together all ML practitioners and innovators to facilitate the generation, sharing and experience of ideas for ML tools.

The two-day 2022 Hybrid Conference will be held in Bangalore from January 19th to 20th. It promises to bring together more than 1,000 ML enthusiasts and professionals directly and virtually together. The MLDS22 conference will provide a platform to showcase ML frameworks and tools, build these ML systems, evaluate new projects, and address hardware and software challenges related to the use of appropriate languages, tools, platforms, software, and standards. Focus on it. In addition, the conference will first introduce participants to new developer products and trends.

The offline meeting is attended by 200 participants and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. MLDS22 also welcomes research submissions that promote AI. You can register to participate in the event here.

Rising 2022

Organized by Analytics India Magazine, Rising is the largest meeting of female data science leaders from a variety of disciplines and professionals. The conference serves as a platform for industry and academia women to come together and exchange ideas and interests, and also highlights women’s achievements in data science. Rising 2022 is a two-day conference on April 8th and 9th at Hotel Radisson Blu in Bangalore. Promote lectures and sessions with a mission to empower women in developing leadership skills. We will also host the Women in AI Leadership Awards to honor technology leaders in driving the destruction and innovation of data science and AI. Click here for more information on the meeting.

AIAI2022 conference

The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Applications and Innovation, launched in 2005, will hold its 18th edition from June 17th to 20th. The hybrid conference will be held directly in Crete, Greece. The conference will host AI and ethics workshops, 5G-Pine, distributed AI for resource-constrained platforms, and the 11th Mining Humanistic Data Workshop.

The purpose of this conference is to provide a forum for discussing innovative research and recent advances in AI. The conference is open to participants from academia and industry.

AI & Big Data Expo

AI & Big Data Expo 2022 will be held in Olympia, London on December 1st and 2nd, 2022. This conference will introduce next-generation technologies and strategies in the world of AI and big data. Participants will have the opportunity to discover and explore successful big data and AI implementations that will help drive business beyond 2022. The conference is expected to bring together 5,000 participants from a variety of industries, including IT decision makers, startup founders, technology providers, data scientists, data officers, innovation directors, and venture capitalists. .. AI and Big Data Expo are expected to host more than 100 speakers and 125 exhibitors.

World AI Cannes Film Festival

The World AI Cannes Festival is a global flagship AI event scheduled for February 10-12, 2022. The hybrid conference will be attended by more than 100 speakers from around the world, providing participants with the opportunity to gain a complete vision of complex AI. , Challenges and diversity. The five main tracks of the conference include AI for society (focusing on the benefits of AI for our society and the planet as a whole). AI for today and tomorrow (exploring future innovation); AI strategy (improvement of the overall AI strategy); AI technology (using various AI technologies). And AI applications (providing an overview of progress in the field of AI).

Data + AI Summit

The Data + AI Summit 2022, sponsored by software company Databricks, will be held in San Francisco from June 27th to 30th. Meetings will also be available online. The four days at the summit promise keynotes and sessions by technical leaders and industry visionaries, providing participants with training and networking opportunities. Exciting speakers include Andrew Ng from Deep Learning.AI, Zhamak Dehghani from Thoughtworks, Daphne Koller from Coursera, Christopher Manning from SAIL, and Ali Ghodsi from Databricks.

