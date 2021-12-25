My Top 5 Wishes for Samsung Galaxy S22





Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra was launched in early 2021, and the S22 lineup may be on the way.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 impressed us with its professional-level camera, vibrant screen, and high-speed processor. But its successor, the Galaxy S22, isn’t too far away. The Galaxy S22, which may arrive during the unpacking event in February, is said to have features such as a 200-megapixel image sensor and a small display. (See how the Galaxy S22 overlaps with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 FE.) I could even get a glimpse of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the rumored leaked poster, but wait until the phone is revealed to make a decision. Must be if gossip is true. In the meantime, as a demanding tech addict, I have my own wishlist of features I would like to see on Samsung’s next phone.

Apple iPhone 13 and Google’s Pixel 6 are already on sale. These phones can affect Samsung’s own phone plans. Expect this article to be updated over the course of a few months, and keep an eye on CNET’s ongoing rumors about the latest updates on the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21FE.

Read more: Next year has the potential to bring five exciting new smartphones

Currently playing: Watch this: 5 features required for Samsung Galaxy S22

5:56

Well then, my top 5 wishes for the Galaxy S22.

1. Galaxy S22 needs a better camera

The S21 Ultra’s camera is great and has a great optical zoom, so you can take shots that are incomparable to most mobile phones. But it wasn’t a big upgrade over the S20. Both had 100x zoom, both had 8K video, and both had 108 megapixel sensors. The S20 Ultra is a big leap, and the S21 Ultra is just a slight improvement. Well then, we need a bigger update. Early rumors suggest the S22 Ultra’s 200-megapixel sensor and a significantly improved zoom system.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra was Samsung’s first 100x zoom phone.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

That’s great, but having more megapixels doesn’t necessarily mean that your photos will look better, so I’d also like to see a larger image sensor (probably a 1-inch sensor). It is a well-known fact that larger image sensors enable better dynamic range of photographs. If Samsung combines that resolution with a large sensor that can capture large amounts of light and contrast details, it could have an absolutely amazing camera system in its hands.

But Samsung needs to make sure that the software is also appropriate. There are further advances needed to enable improved computational photography and improved raw image capture. Apple’s Pro Raw surprised me. As with raw DSLR files, you can capture beautiful HDR images with full control over editing in apps such as Adobe Lightroom. Samsung software is not at that level. I would like you to focus more here.

2. Samsung, please return the expandable storage

Samsung allowed the basic storage of mobile phones to be expanded using microSD cards, but the S21 series has removed that option. This means that you’re just stuck in the phone’s internal storage.

This may not be an issue for lower models in range. Especially if you don’t shoot a lot of videos or play demanding games, but if you’re interested in photos and videos and are crazy about Ultra models, their base storage May be restricted. When you shoot 8K video with S21 Ultra, you will find that its storage can be filled up quickly. It’s even faster when Samsung brings a 200 megapixel photo to the S22. I can’t even imagine how big those files are. The 512GB maximum storage currently available on the S21 Ultra will not last long.

The S21 Ultra’s 108-megapixel photos and 8K video quickly run out of storage. The S22 Ultra’s potential 200-megapixel sensor doesn’t improve that further.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Even if you’re not interested in photos, the Google Play store has a lot of shiny games that are a few gigabytes in size (Asphalt 9: Legend, etc.) and you may have to remove other apps and media to create them. There is a room.

Inserting a microSD card can significantly increase your storage by more than 1 TB. This provides a huge amount of space for all apps and videos. However, Samsung cannot charge an additional fee for the high capacity model, so please do not cross your finger on this model.

3. Galaxy S22 requires dedicated AMD graphics

While the S21 series already offers excellent all-round performance, we hope that the partnership between Samsung and AMD, the graphics chip maker, will take a huge leap forward in the graphics power of gaming applications. This partnership actually happened in 2019, but so far Samsung hasn’t packed AMD hardware into their phones.

I would like to see the dedicated AMD graphics of the S22 line that pushes the boundaries of what you expect from mobile games. Sure, some games are already close to what you would expect from an older console, but if Samsung and AMD can significantly improve their processing power, more console standard games will be on the phone, Turn your mobile phone into a competent mobile gaming console.

The S21 Ultra is huge. The base S21 is a little more pocket-friendly.

Sarah Tew / CNET4.I want a small Galaxy phone

Today’s top-end phones with the best specs, let’s face it, are huge. The S21 Ultra is a whopping 6.8 inches, but even Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is 6.68 inches. This means that if you need the best performance and the best camera, you need to be prepared to stretch your jeans pocket to accommodate the huge slab of your phone. And maybe start some thumb exercises to help stretch them all over the screen.

I would like to see a smaller version of 6 inches or less without compromising performance. There are rumors that the screen size may be slightly smaller on the base S22 model. This is good news for small hand sizes, but it’s unlikely that the actual size will be smaller on top-end Ultra models. So again, if you buy a smaller phone size, you may miss out on these top-end features. I’m sorry while sewing the expansion panel into my pocket.

Check out the latest news and best reviews from CNET mobile experts on smartphones and mobile operators.

5. The price of S22 should be more affordable

Indeed, we all want the best technology and want to be wrapped in a sleek design packed with cool new features. But we also want it to be affordable. This is a difficult combination to achieve, but Samsung was able to make the S21 series cheaper than its predecessor, the S20 series. Due to the poor sales of the S20 series, there was also financial uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19, which was necessary.

Multiple S21 models meant that different options were available on different budgets.

Drew Evans / CNET

Samsung has adopted a variety of tactics to make the S21 series more affordable, such as replacing some models of glass backs for reinforced plastics. And what do you know? moved. It also knocked out a decent amount from the asking price. The base Galaxy S20 sold for $ 1,000, while the base S21 fell below that for $ 800. That’s why we hope that a similar decision will be made on the S22 to deliver a great all-round mobile experience at an affordable price.

So what I’m looking for is an AMD-powered super-powerful phone with the world’s best camera that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. You can expand your storage at a reasonable price and at a low price. I don’t ask too many questions, is it Samsung? Now step up.

For more information, check out all the rumors you’ve heard about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21FE so far. You can also see a list of the best Samsung phones to buy for CNET today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/my-top-5-wishes-for-the-samsung-galaxy-s22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos