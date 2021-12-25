New iPad?10 fun features to check out





Here’s a list of your favorite iPad features.

Apple

The excitement of using a brand new iPad cannot be denied. You can even explore new features in major software updates. If you have enough patience to get all the settings in order first (if you don’t, we won’t judge), to check out on your iPad There are so many cool features.

A good place to start is the Tips collection.You should be able to find the hint information hub in the default widget settings, but otherwise in the app library[情報と読み取り]It is also under.

There’s a lot to see and do, but here’s our favorite fun feature of the iPad to get you started.

Place the home screen widget

When you finally reach the iPad home screen, you will notice the layout of the widget. By default, the iPad contains clocks, notes, calendars, weather, and news. You can edit this layout to best suit your needs. Even if you’re happy with the default app, press and hold the app to see additional customization options, or press and hold to reposition the widget.

To edit the widget, swipe the screen to the right[編集]Tap. From here you can remove or add widgets to quickly access the ebooks you’re reading, your favorite games and streaming services.

Check out Apple’s Free Trial

Apple Arcade offers a free trial when you buy a new device.

CNET

New iOS devices include a free trial of Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade. This is a pick for the CNET Editors’ Choice Award. So you can not only download your favorite TV streaming apps, games and linked accounts, but also try something new.

Apple Arcade is Apple’s $ 5 monthly mobile gaming service. It contains over 225 games that can be played offline and is added weekly. With your new iOS device, you can try Apple Arcade with a 3-month free trial and a 1-month free trial for new subscribers. Apple TV Plus is Apple’s subscription video service that includes original TV shows and movies such as Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon, and The Morning Show.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Join the dark side

Apple will ask you if you want your device to be in light or dark mode during initial setup, but you can make changes at any time in the Settings app.[ディスプレイと明るさ]Tap to switch modes, set a custom schedule (such as dimming the screen at sunset), and use TrueTone, a feature that automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on the current ambient lighting. ..

Split screen

When creating a drawing with the Procreate digital illustration app, I love to use split screen to keep the reference image close. This is another award chosen by the CNET Editor. However, split screens can be used with almost any app combination. A common use is to open the calendar app while writing a to-do list in the reminder app. To start the split view, open the app, tap the trio of small horizontal dots at the top of the screen, and select the layout you want.

Apple Pencil Doodle

Scribble for iPad provides a smoother iPad experience when using Apple Pencil.

Screenshots by Apple / Shelby Brown / CNET

If you use Apple Pencil on your iPad, you can do more without having to put your pencil down with the Scribble feature introduced in iOS 14. This feature allows you to convert handwriting and write to previously entered text fields. This is a great way to quickly write down notes or add a personalized touch to things. For example, if you’re sketching in Procreate and you want a reference image, you can open Google, write down your search (as you type it), and get the results (all without having to put an Apple Pencil). ). ).

Save time with Touch ID

If your iPad has a fingerprint sensor, you can enable Touch ID during the initial setup of your device. This isn’t required, but it not only allows you to sign in, but also makes your purchase and download confirmation a bit faster. If you need Touch ID on your iPad, open the Settings app and select Touch ID and passcode. The device passcode is one of the first things you’ll be asked to set after you turn on your iPad, but you can change or turn off your passcode here as well.

To set Touch ID[指紋の追加]Tap and follow the prompts. You can then customize the purpose of Touch ID, such as unlocking your device or auto-filling your password.

Use sign in with Apple

Signing in at Apple is a feature for recognizing and using, not a setting for adjusting on your device. This tool is another layer of security, such as adjusting your device’s privacy settings and using privacy tools such as virtual private networks and DuckDuckGo.

Use sign-in with Apple to add a layer of security.

Rika Garka / CNET

When you create a new account for your app or website, you can choose to sign in with Apple instead of signing in with Facebook, Google, or email. This tool creates a random email address that can only be used for one particular app. The app or website uses the generated email, but Apple forwards the communication to the actual email to protect the user’s identity. You can reply to your favorite email without disclosing your personal email address.

[マイメールを非表示]There are also options. Apple will create a random email address to use when signing up for the service. This is recognized by a unique alphanumerical string followed by @ privaterelay.appleid.com.

Speech to text

If your ideas are flowing faster than you type, your iPad has a dictation feature that works with email, text messages, and notes. For example, you can open the Notes app and tap the microphone icon on your keyboard. Apple will ask if you want to enable dictation.[はい]Tap. You can now send text using voice recognition by tapping the microphone when the microphone is available on your keyboard. If you want to send text using voice recognition in a third-party app, you may need to grant additional permissions.

To turn off voice recognition, open the Settings app and[キーボード]Tap. Scroll down and[ディクテーションを有効にする]Toggle off.

Learn more about your photos

Tap the info icon to learn more about photos.

Screenshot by CNET

The Photos app on your iPad has useful tools that act like Google Lens. Open the Photos app, select an image and tap the small “i” in the upper right corner. The panel will open and you can see details such as camera specifications and when the photo was taken. You can also add captions and image locations.

You can also learn more about the contents of the photos.Information panel[検索]Tap an option and your iPad will provide information from Siri, the web, and maps (if applicable).

For more information, check out the list of the best iPad CNETs in 2021, a comparison of all iPads, and device tips.

Currently playing: Watch this: How to make FaceTime friends using Android and Windows devices

5:08

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/new-ipad-10-fun-features-to-check-out/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos