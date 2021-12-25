Fast Lane To Doom?Why the Sweat Glacier fuels new concerns about rising sea levels





It is a glacier that is larger in size than many countries and is shaved by warm water. The Sweat Glacier, which sits quietly on the southern tip of Antarctica’s planet, is nevertheless of crucial importance to people living on distant coasts. That’s because it traps huge amounts of water, and when it’s emptied into the ocean, it causes global sea-level rise, which is a disastrous rate. Then it’s no wonder that this ice giant in West Antarctica has the “worst day” glacier Monica. New findings show that important parts of glaciers can reach the ocean in just five years.

What is the Sweat Glacier?

The frozen continent of Antarctica is about 98% ice, which itself makes up about 90% of all ice on Earth and 70% of the planet’s freshwater. The Sweat Glacier is part of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS), with a maximum width of approximately 120 km, making it the widest glacier on Earth.

With an area of ​​192,000 square kilometers, Thwaite is larger than England, Wales and Northern Ireland combined, larger than Florida, USA, and its southern part (according to “Science Guy” Bill Nighy) will be completely submerged. If the entire glacier melts.

How fast does it melt?

The Sweat Glacier is said to lose about 50 billion tonnes of ice annually than it receives during snowfall, with total depletion of more than 1 billion tonnes since 2000.

However, health concerns are exacerbated by the discovery that the foot of a glacier, which stretches toward the sea and hangs on the surface of the water as a 45km wide ice shelf, could collapse within the next five years. ..

According to the scientific journal, “The latest wrinkles are the growth of diagonal crevices that extend more than 40 km from the ground line …”. The ground line is where the glacier leaves the Antarctic land mass. Researchers say they detected it. The cracks on the surface and underneath of this ice shelf help weaken the ice shelf and eventually break it apart.

However, it was pointed out that the greater concern was the process of facilitating the collapse of ice, the flow of hot water beneath it. Due to the “invasion of warm seawater under the shelves,” scientists are worried that these waters will flow inland and affect the major glaciers themselves.

“Because Swaite is below sea level off the coast, warm water can melt inland beneath the glacier itself, freeing its flanks from bedrock,” the journal reports.

Earlier, it was reported that the US space agency NASA discovered an underwater cavity under a glacier in two-thirds of Manhattan’s area in January 2019. This “may be accelerating the collapse of glaciers.”

What are the feared effects?

The “worst day” rate scenario is sufficient for a complete collapse of a glacier to raise the world’s sea level by more than 0.5 meters and flood many low-lying coastal areas that are part of the busiest areas. This is the case. It is on earth and is the home of millions of people.

The slow melting of the Sweat Glacier already accounts for about 4% of global sea level rise, which is estimated to be about 3.5 mm. Damaged ice shelves can then cause the ice sheet to slip into the sea. “When the ice shelves shatter, most of the glaciers they hold can accelerate,” glacier scholar Ted Skambos, the leader of the Sweat expedition, reportedly told Science.

Scientists are concerned that in the short term, glacier melting could contribute an extra centimeter to sea level rise by the end of the century. “The demise could eventually lead to the loss of the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which will result in a global sea level rise of 3.3 meters.” However, it is believed that it will take centuries and even longer for the entire glacier to collapse. In the case of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, there is growing concern that global warming is accelerating the process due to the progress of ice shelf cracks.

“It’s unclear if the shelves will collapse in one year or ten years,” Science said, emphasizing the difficulty of predicting nature-related phenomena.But as Nai told CNN

“Scientific uncertainty” about the rate at which such potentially dangerous changes unfold should not be equated with doubts about climate change itself.

