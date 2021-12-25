How to chase Santa on Google Maps: “Chase Santa” live on Christmas Eve





Google is tracking Santas around the world on Christmas Eve (Google)

My father’s Christmas is on his way around the world. Thanks to Google, you can now follow with him.

But the annual Google Santa Tracker keeps you up to date on where Kringle is when delivering Christmas gifts to children around the world.

This is done via Google Maps, but it’s also available in the Chasing Google Santa Tracker dashboard in your browser.

Just click this link.

According to Google, during his journey, Santa Claus will visit all countries and 419 different locations in 25 hours.

This includes the ruins of the ancient Turkish city of Myra, where the legendary St. Nicholas was the bishop. Rovaniemi from Finland. Many consider it the hometown of Santa Claus. And as always, he quickly passes by Santa Claus, Indiana.

You can follow Santa Claus on your mobile phone this year (Getty)

If the Google app is causing you sadness, there is another way. The OG of Santa tracking app NORAD has also been released today.

Unfortunately, I don’t know if a cheerful old man will drop in at your house tonight to chase Santa.

It depends on how naughty you are.

