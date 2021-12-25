IEDC Zooms To Las Vegas To Promote State Technology Sector





TUM Autonomous Motorsport of Technische Universität München, Germany, won the first Indy Autonomous Challenge at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 23 (Photo courtesy of Energy Systems Network).

The Indie Autonomous Challenge will be part of the flashy CES Trade Show in Las Vegas, January 5-8. Fuscher’s business leaders will use racing events as a means of potentially promoting Indianapolis’ high-tech economy to audiences around the world.

The Consumer Technology Association-sponsored trade fair includes exhibition halls, keynote speakers, and discussions and participation from a wide range of companies from Google to John Deere. And for the first time, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation will join, along with several other state-wide organizations, including Conexus Indiana, AgriNovus Indiana, and TechPoint.

IEDC is not the only group of its kind registered with the CES, including the Mississippi Development Bureau, North Carolina Startup Pavilion, South Carolina, and the Washington Department of Commerce.

However, IEDC will be the only one that is directly connected to the many pre-talked-about Indie Autonomous Challenges. The college team is tackling this challenge by programming an autonomous race car to go around the racetrack. Purdue University and IUPUI will be one of nine teams competing in the Las Vegas race.

Approximately 8-10 IEDC staff will attend the CES and share the booth with Indy Autonomous Challenges, the organizer of the Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network.

The Indie Autonomous Challenge was also selected to attend the January 4th media event at CES. Held the day before the CES is open to the public, the event will give you a closer look at a group of carefully selected exhibitors by journalists. The Indy Autonomous Challenge will be one of the 20 notable Media Day exhibitors, alongside LG Electronics, Procter and Gamble, Sony and more.

Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell, President and CEO of Energy Systems Networks, said he was in the midst of that.

Mitchell has also participated in two recent CES preview events in New York City and Detroit. The event, known as CES Unveiled, is held in various cities to raise awareness of the main CES show.

Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES has traditionally been one of the largest trade fairs in the world, and the January 2020 show will feature 171,268 attendees and 4,419 exhibitors from the United States and other countries. Gathered people.

With COVID-19, the January 2021 events were fully virtualized, accounting for just under half of those numbers. With the rise of the Omicron variant this month, some participants from other states will be withdrawn from the 2022 face-to-face event.

However, the Consumer Technology Association said Tuesday that it has promised to host a face-to-face event with strong safety measures. The show’s health protocol includes vaccination and masking required for participants, as well as the COVID-19 test available in the field. Events take place both directly and online.

Great format

Hoosiers, a member of CES, said the event is an ideal place to connect and get ideas for Indiana with the potential to bring new businesses and talent. It’s a new strategy for the group, but what they say fits well with IEDC’s new tactic of using entrepreneurship as a tool for economic development.

David Roberts

David Roberts, Executive Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at IEDC, says it’s a great format and a great place for innovation and entrepreneurship.

IEDC is headed by Brad Chambers, Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, who took office in July. Chambers has articulated five Es strategies focused on the themes of environment, future economy, entrepreneurship, energy and external involvement as a driving force for economic development.

AgriNovus President and CEO Mitch Frazier, in fact, builds relationships, inspires, sees what’s possible, undoes it, and uses it to shape the next chapter in growth. That is. AgriNovus promotes agriculture-related bioscience in Indiana.

The journey to CES began about a year ago when the Indie Autonomous Challenge was looking for a place to preview the Dallara IL-15 race car to be used at the October 2021 event. Organizers did not want to host a large face-to-face event, as the vaccine was not widely available earlier this year. But they also wanted to make a splash.

We had the idea of ​​doing [the racecar unveiling] At CES [in January], Mitchell said, knowing that there was a virtual CES.

CES agreed that the January Dallara event, including car unveiling, panel discussions and other activities, was livestreamed from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and incorporated into the CES virtual lineup.

According to Mitchell, the event attracted a great deal of attention with about 100,000 online viewers.

ESN then decided to invite CES executives to the Indie Autonomous Challenge at IMS in October and, based on the success of that event, promote another autonomous race as part of next month’s 2022 CES. I did.

This is the second run of the Indie Autonomous Challenge. The Las Vegas event was set up to feature a direct pass competition, where cars ride one truck at a time, which was not part of the Indianapolis event.

Connecting

All Hoosier executives have economic development in mind, but are working on CES with a variety of goals and strategies.

According to Roberts, one of IEDC’s main goals is to build connections that could help Indiana maintain its position as a major automaker. Subaru, Toyota, Honda, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) all operate in Indiana.

Roberts also said that these technologies are of great interest to the IEDC, as electrification and autonomous technologies stand out as potential disruptions to the automotive industry. As the turmoil arises, we need to be involved in these trends and stay ahead of the curve.

These car turmoil also create opportunities for companies already in Indiana to start some new businesses, he said. The [automotive] The supply chain will change or be added radically as new components emerge.

Fred Cartwright, president and CEO of Conexus, who will be attending CES with his colleagues, said the event has emerged for many years as a place to engage in vehicle electrification and automation.

Conexus exists to promote Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries. Cartwright said CES’s gaming plans are to connect with as many companies as possible in the field of automotive manufacturing, along with advanced mobility, data analysis and machine learning. There are many companies to talk to.

Frazier of AgriNovus said he hopes to connect with CES venture capitalists, along with a target list of exhibitors, including John Deere. The Illinois-based tractor maker recently acquired California-based Bear Flag Robotics. This creates the technology of autonomous tractors.

Frazier said he is focusing on CES automation technology, self-driving cars and supply chain technology. All of this may be related to Indiana agriculture. But he also wants to make a coincidental discovery at CES.

Mike Langerie

TechPoint President and CEO Mike Langellier, who will be attending CES with colleagues, said TechPoints’ goal is to establish a presence in Indiana or expand its existing presence. Said to be connected. Based in Indianapolis, TechPoint promotes and supports the technology industry throughout Indiana.

Langellier is a marketing technology, educational technology, financial technology, health and life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Langeria said he plans to use the Indie Autonomous Challenge to trigger conversations. He said the event would be a good starting point for other conversations, introducing advanced technology in a way that people can see and understand. Indianapolis has long been known as a place of proof of speed. Speed ​​is a sexy thing that most people find interesting.

Participating in CES may have specific benefits that attract companies and promising talent, but you don’t always expect immediate or easy-to-measure results.

This is a long game, not a short one, Frazier said. This is about relationship building. This is about brand building.

