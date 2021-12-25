The most hopeful technological development in 2021





Welp, 2021 is almost behind us. And if you ask me, it wasn’t the face we wanted from 2020. It wasn’t as rough as last year. However, it was still a little rough.

However! As we are stubborn optimists, we refuse to suffer from the sayings of fate, humility, and fashionable irony. Dear readers, we are pleased to introduce you to the five high-tech flavors of last year.

1. Is there a fleet of marine purification robot boats that eat plastic ????

Every sea has junk. These floating debris collections are formed by a stream of debris swirling on the surface, collecting all kinds of drifting objects into small vortices. Or, in the case of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, not so few. This is actually two patches (one on each side of the Pacific Ocean), which is twice the size of Texas in total. (In the metric system, this is three times the size of France.)

Enter Jenny: An aquatic garbage collection system that scooped 20,000 pounds of floating plastic from the Pacific Ocean this year. Jenny uses two boats to pull nets and scoop up trash, similar to trawl fishing. The only drawback is that these boats leave carbon dioxide emissions.

However, other marine purification vessels have been developed that are based on the concept of trawl and capture but do not burn fossil fuels. For example, meet FRED – a floating robot to remove debris. FRED is powered by solar power and traps small pieces of 5mm plastic. (0.2 inches for Americans) Even celebrities are involved in the action. Coldplay sponsored a similar plastic collecting robot boat this year. It is deployed in Malaysia and collects up to 110 tonnes of garbage daily.

My personal favorite is manta rays. A 185-foot pollution-free yacht that operates autonomously and collects 3 tonnes of garbage per hour when it is not functioning as a state-of-the-art laboratory. A test run is scheduled for 2024. From there, manta rays are deployed in some of the world’s largest rivers and coastal areas, scraping off floating debris before reaching the open ocean. Watch this 4-minute video for more information. You will be glad you did.

So what do you do with all the plastic collected by this robot? We hope these marine purification organizations know about Nairobi Mate, a Kenyan entrepreneur who recycles plastic into bricks stronger than concrete at a factory in Nairobi. At the risk of using corporate terminology, it will be a seriously synergistic partnership.

And if, like me, you believe that 1 ounce of prevention deserves a pound of treatment (it’s 28.3g and 0.45kg for them, respectively … OK, I’m quitting now), disposable Plastic straws and bags are on the decline. The market for reusable straws has grown 12% in recent years. And like Thailand, China has begun to implement a ban on plastic straws and most disposable plastic bags this year.

2. Renewable energy for fun and profit ????

The sun is more than just a deadly laser. It also powered the camper on a 3,000km road trip around Europe in September. Built as a proof of concept by Dutch students, the van features a bathroom, living area, kitchen and double bed. Even on cloudy days, it can generate 60-70% of its own energy, the rest coming from a standard electric vehicle charging station. The concept has been proved.

Still, the overall “need for solar” is a limiting factor for large-scale solar power, and wind power seems very promising. However, wind turbines also have their limits. The fact that they can’t work in extreme winds-just when they can capture an extreme amount of energy-is a tragic irony.

Alternatively, it wasn’t until this year that Japanese startup Challengeergy installed a wind turbine that could operate on a typhoon in the Philippines. With frequent typhoons and hurricanes, generating electricity from them can be the silver lining of all these storm clouds.

And soon, with the help of turbines disguised as kinetic sculptures, we will all be able to generate wind from the comfort of our own home. This design features dozens of rotating blades suspended on the grid and can be installed along any outer wall. It’s still in the prototyping stage, but the designer is currently discussing with the manufacturer. Will the wind wall be a necessity for the upcoming holiday season?

3. Sustainable agriculture is moving forward

Did you know that reducing methane emissions is considered to be one of the most effective ways to delay global warming? And have you “herd” how more than a billion cows on Earth produce large amounts of methane?

Now, thanks to an Israeli startup called Imagindairy, we have a way to reduce the number of cows while enjoying ice cream. (The best name ever.) Their technology uses microorganisms to produce whey and casein. It is the main component of dairy cows and does not require any cow involvement. This Moores Mujuice will land in a grocery store in 2023.

Speaking of changing agriculture head-on, Britain’s largest vertical farming harvested the first crop of leafy vegetables this year. The farm can grow about 2 million vegetables a year in a vertical tower, four times the traditional yield from land of that size. Unlike other vertical farms that rely on artificial light and heat, this farm requires sunlight. And looking to the future, Shenzhen, China, has announced plans for a 51-story “farm scraper” that includes offices, shops and 10,000 acres of vertical farming that can feed 40,000 people annually.

Meanwhile, Cameroonian refugee groups have taken the concept of “grassroots” to a whole new level. The camp they live in was completely deforested as residents cut down trees for fuel. In 2018, we began reforestation of the area using “cocoon” technology, which uses a groundwater tank that surrounds the roots of the saplings. Currently, these trees are large enough to provide the shade needed to grow other crops and provide a more stable source of food for refugees.

Finally, a file from “What’s this?”, Scientists are now growing metals (yes: growing). Malaysian metal farms have demonstrated the feasibility of a technique called plant mining to produce nickel without the heavy machinery associated with traditional mining, toxic spills, and general land devastation. It works by growing trees that accumulate metal concentrations, regularly scraping their growth, burning it, and refining ash bio-ore, which is approximately 25 weight percent nickel.

4. Are public, private, and nonprofits on a mission to break the digital divide ????

Lack of access to reliable high-speed Internet services and other utilities exacerbates the economic, educational and social disparities that are already harming many of the world’s population.

That’s why UNICEF’s Innovation Office is committed to eliminating the digital divide. This year, they set up an innovation center in Sweden, focusing on sourcing solutions from the very people UNICEF serves: children and adolescents. Already teens are prototyping lamps to help children in refugee camps do their homework when there is no electricity.

The Office of Innovation also runs a program called Giga, which aims to “connect all schools to the Internet and connect all young people to information, opportunities and choices.” Giga has already identified 1 million schools that need to be connected and provides internet services to about 3,000 of them. They recently partnered with Jumia, an African e-commerce platform, to provide an easier way for schools to sign up for and pay for internet services.

Considering that almost half of the world does not yet have meaningful access to the information superhighway, there is a long way to go. However, Detroit’s team of engineers is making progress one household at a time. Members of the Detroit Equitable Internet Initiative (DEII) make door-to-door visits to poorly serviced areas, install free WiFi equipment, and provide one penny of internet service per day. As they come from these communities themselves, DEII workers have the unparalleled ability to win the trust of their inhabitants and develop strategies on the fly.

In terms of infrastructure, public-private partnerships are becoming more popular. For example, East Cleaveland, one of the poorest and least connected cities in the United States, has acquired a $ 650,000 broadband expansion, courtesy of Microsoft, Eaton Corporation, and General Electric. This infrastructure connects 2,000 households to 4G services for just $ 15 per month.

5. (Another) year of video conference bloopers ????????????

Innovation is amazing, but it still requires human participation. Thankfully, that means technology can provide a significant amount of unintended entertainment value. 2020 taught us the importance of turning off the camera and microphone when using the bathroom, when the teacher speaks badly, and / or when avoiding pants during a call. And the fun continues! In 2021, a collection of bloopers that could be shared at work was provided without inviting calls from HR. Let’s relive the magic.

This year began with a confused lawyer who couldn’t figure out how to unfilter his appearance in Zoom. Yes, friends, we are talking about a lawyer who says, “I’m not a cat.”

And the next day, Space gave us the gift that politician Tom Emmer was stuck on a filter and made him look upside down. While giving a speech. live. To the US House of Representatives.

Both incidents remind me of the 2020 NG collection that the internet fainted when community organizer Rizet Ocampo turned on a filter to make her look like a potato … and turn it off. Couldn’t. One of her team members immediately tweeted a photo that was spread by word of mouth. But the best thing was how Mr. Ocampo stripped the case even worse.

What are the lessons of these stories? Friends don’t let their friends use filters. Please zoom responsibly after 2022.

This article was originally posted on the Atlassian blog and has been reprinted with permission.

