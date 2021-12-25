



CNME editor Mark Forker secures an exclusive interview with selfologi CEO Rob Pye, which tech company will be the go-to platform for anyone looking to book online cosmetic treatments across the Middle East. I checked if it was positioned like this.

We live in an era that many analysts have dubbed the Experience Economy. We are becoming more dependent on technology and relying on mobile applications for our daily lives.

Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi

Interestingly, while it’s clear that convenience is the focus of interaction with products and services, some industries have not yet harnessed the power of new technologies to transform the way they operate their businesses. It is one such industry. It’s a beauty treatment.

Dubai-based startup selfologi, which aims to better educate users about beauty treatments across the GCC region through an innovative, customer-centric platform, says GCC has more than $ 2.2 billion in beauty treatments annually. I’m predicting.

However, while there are large gaps in information about available treatments, clinic quality and reliability, and the ability to compare services, their platform radically changes the experience of consumers interested in cosmetology. I believe I can do it.

Our mission at selfologi is to be a destination for cosmetological treatments. selfologi itself is a platform that consumers want to come and learn more about the beauty procedures available online. For us, the learning element is a major pillar of what we provide to consumers. Our research shows that more than 1 million people across the GCC region are actively searching for information on various cosmetological treatments each month, but the consistency and quality of that information is a lot. I have an request.

According to Pai, users interested in cosmetology treatments quickly realized that they didn’t have a true central source of information to get the answers they wanted.

If you are currently using Google’s Laser Hair Removal, Botox, or Fillers, search engines will generate results from 20 different websites. All of these websites offer a variety of reliability, quality and consistency regarding optimal treatments. Our goal at selfologi is to fill that gap and, in fact, go to the destination to find the information we need to know when considering a cosmetology treatment.

As Pye pointed out, many of the treatments available are non-invasive, but some are clearly invasive, so to the best information available to many who are considering treatment. I understand that I wanted access.

We want to give consumers the ability to compare and find the best clinics and practitioners for a particular treatment. Once they decide to proceed with treatment, they can see user reviews, ratings, and pre- and post-images. Basically, it provides a catalog of information to help you make decisions. We are giving them knowledge, and once they have selected the clinic they want, they can book directly from our platform, Pye said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation has increased exponentially, especially throughout the Middle East.

The fact is that clinics in the cosmetics treatment industry in the region are not digitized, not resistant to change, and do not know where to go, but now selfologi is aiming for that backer.

As mentioned earlier in the article, GCC as a whole offers about $ 2.2 billion worth of beauty treatments, but few are booked online, so Pye says they make good use of online channels. If possible, there is a great opportunity to scale up. .. He also emphasized the influence of founder Tamer Wari.

We provide the clinic with a complete end-to-end experience. We go through a complete goal-achieving process, from awareness to acquisition to conversion. Today, almost 0% of cosmetology treatments are booked online, usually just in the form of potential customers and in the clinic. We are backed by a great founder of Tamer Wali, a major investor. He has 30 years of experience in cosmetology treatments and has worked for GCC’s leading distributor of medical esthetic devices. He looked at the B2B side of the business and witnessed the evolution of its technology in person, and the provision of these services has made significant strides over the years. However, while the business model and the way the business operates remains relatively static, we are here to assist the clinic. We are confident that our platform can completely transform the clinic’s business and industry as a whole.

Pye enjoys a decorated career in building startups in the beauty industry. He is very excited to believe that selfologi can be achieved in the beauty treatment sector of the Middle East. Given that the company secured $ 17.5 million in seed funding in June of this year, his confidence is well-founded.

Pye said he sees the role of selfologi between the end user and the clinic as the role of a matchmaker.

I always tell our team that B2B customers are just as important as B2C customers. Because if we don’t bring demand and potential customers to the platform, we have no interest in the clinic. But if the clinic doesn’t come to the platform and onboard the service, there’s nothing to offer to consumers in the end, so we have to be that matchmaking agent. For the platform to be successful, both elements need to be injected and synchronized. Our promise to the clinic is that you take care of the patient and the rest, Pai said.

