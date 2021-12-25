Russia fines Google and Meta records $ 125 million for banned content





Not removing content that is banned in Russia will increase the cost of foreign technology platforms and will fine Google nearly $ 100 million.

A Moscow court on Friday fined Google nearly $ 100 million in an unprecedented fine, and Meta (formerly Facebook) fined $ 27 million.

In recent years, Russia has put pressure on western social media giants. President Vladimirputin said these companies have become as influential as the elected governments.

Moscow has repeatedly taken legal action against them for interfering with national affairs without properly moderating their content.

But so far, fines for Facebook’s parent companies Meta and Google have ranged to tens of millions of rubles instead of billions of rubles.

But on Friday, a Moscow court fined Google a record $ 7.2 billion ($ 98 million), and Meta (formerly Facebook) repeatedly failed to remove illegal content, resulting in 1.9 billion rubles (2,700). I was fined $ 10,000).

“For the first time, Russian courts have imposed fines that make up a portion of the annual revenues of these companies in Russia,” Russia’s national communications regulator Roscomnazol said in a statement.

Regulators say Google and Meta “ignored multiple requests” to remove material that instigated religious hatred and promoted the view of “radicals and terrorist organizations,” among other violations. rice field.

For the past few years, the Kremlin has used the excuse to protect minors and fight radicalism to crack down on and control the opposition of the Russian segment of the Web.

We have also started the development of the so-called sovereign Internet that can be operated independently.

Kremlin critics have accused authorities of confusing independent media, saying that the government, which is considered the last fort of freedom of speech in Russia, is focusing on the Internet.

Western media giants have denied any violations in the past.

Google’s press service told AFP on Friday that it would “examine court documents before deciding on the next step.” There was no immediate comment from Meta.

On Thursday, Twitter was handed the latest fine of 3 million rubles ($ 40,000) after authorities began curbing services in the spring.

Fines and intimidation

Prior to the September parliamentary elections, Russian media watchdogs blocked a doze on a website linked to imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexena Warney, whose organization was outlawed as a “radical” in Russia. Did.

Regulators have also ordered Google and Apple to remove an app dedicated to Navalny’s “smart voting” campaign, which advises supporters of those who vote to leave the Kremlin politicians. ..

The Silicon Valley giant responded by telling AFP that the decision was made after authorities threatened to arrest local officials.

Russian media regulators have also blocked dozens of websites linked to Navalny.

During a protest in support of Navalny last winter, Russian officials said that platforms such as Google’s YouTube and Twitter interfered with Russia’s internal affairs by not removing posts calling for people to attend the rally. Blame.

Putin at the time complained that major tech companies were competing with the state.

Russia has already blocked many websites that refused to work with authorities, such as the video platforms Dailymotion and LinkedIn.

As part of a broader effort to bring foreign social media under its control, Russia banned six major VPN providers in September, including NordVPN and ExpressVPN.

Russia has also introduced a new law that requires domestic software and apps to be pre-installed on smartphones, computers and other gadgets sold domestically.

Russia fines Facebook and Twitter for banned content

2021 AFP

Quote: Russia fines Google and Metarecords $ 125 million for banned content (December 24, 2021) https://techxplore.com/news/2021-12- Obtained from russia-fines-google-meta-mn.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2021-12-russia-fines-google-meta-mn.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos