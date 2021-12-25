Where is Santa? Norrad Launches Google to Track Santa’s Journey KIRO 7 News Seattle





The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google are now turning on radar and are ready for a one-night round-the-world flight each year by certain Arctic residents.

For over 60 years, NORAD has provided tracking capabilities aimed at tracking the progress of Santa Claus and reindeer delivering toys worldwide by plane on Christmas Eve.

From responding to children’s calls to check Santa’s progress, it became a website that can track Santa in real time.

For hardcore Santa followers, the NORAD website is not disappointing. Visitors can visit the website to watch movies, play games, listen to music, and learn about St. Nicholas, his elves, and sleighs.

NORAD respects that tradition and keeps you up to date on Christmas Eve by phone. Call 1-877-HI-NORAD on December 24th to get the latest information on Santa. There are people out there who can answer the questions.

If the caller cannot contact the live volunteer, follow the command to make a recorded update about Santa’s location available.

Of course, you can also follow Santa on Facebook and Twitter, and send an email ([email protected]).

At Google, they withdrew all Christmas stops this year.

Follow Santa on Google includes Santa Village. There’s also a countdown clock there, and as we approach December 24, Santa’s village turns into a tracking experience that allows us to track Santa and his reindeer delivering gifts to children around the world.

In addition to chasing Santa, Google also informs users that they can search for Santa directly on Google Maps and google.com. You can also access Street View to see the cities he’s visiting when he’s traveling to deliver toys.

At least anyone who wants to tell Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve can ask Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant, or Google Home “Where is Santa?”. Get the answer.

Of course, the burning question is when Santa will arrive at my house. Santa has his own schedule, but usually arrives at most homes between 9am and midnight (local time).

As Santa has revealed for centuries, if the children are not sleeping in one house, he will move to the next.

