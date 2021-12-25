SBI Foundation, Social Alpha Launches Challenge to Support Assistive Technology Start-ups





The State Bank of India’s CSR division, SBI Foundation and Social Alpha, have jointly launched Techtonic: Innovations in Assistive Technology to address the challenges faced by people with disabilities and lead an empowered life.

The program extends support to 10 start-ups to accelerate the lab-to-market journey. Of these 10, the top four start-ups will receive Rs 150,000 with one year of incubation support.

Priority areas

The task focuses on the areas of visual impairment, developmental and chronic neurological conditions, movement disorders, speech and hearing disorders.

Social Alpha is a multi-step innovation curation and venture development platform for science and technology start-ups.

Manjula Kalyansundaram, Managing Director and CEO of the SBI Foundation, told Business Line that the mission of this program is to create a comprehensive environment for people with disabilities. She said the initiative aims to ensure that assistive technology solutions are maintained and scaled up throughout India. She added that it would encourage next-generation innovators to engage in highly-needed research and development of assistive technologies.

Manoj Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Social Alpha, said the gap between the need for assistive technology and affordability is huge, making it very difficult for people with disabilities to access the latest innovations. Combining SBI’s long-standing commitment to inclusion with Social Alphas’ expertise in accelerating the path from startup labs to the market, entrepreneurs can lead people with disabilities a healthy, productive and independent life. You can develop high quality solutions at an affordable price so that you can.

The challenges initiated by the SBI Foundation and Social Alpha are designed to support early-stage assistive technology startups. Start-ups will be offered Rs 150,000 for ideas, prototyping and growth. It also provides access to R & D labs for prototyping, scaled-up manufacturing infrastructure, mentors for product testing and business model validation, incubation facilities, industry players, and end users.

India does not have a vibrant market for disruptive assistive technology solutions. But more and more entrepreneurs and enthusiastic innovators are trying to develop solutions for people with disabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/sbi-foundation-social-alpha-launch-a-challenge-to-support-assistive-technology-start-ups/article38027847.ece

