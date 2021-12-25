Research and technology emphasized in the oil industry





In recent years, especially after the re-enforcement of US sanctions, Iran has been seriously pursuing the strengthening and development of knowledge-based research and technical activities in all areas with the aim of strengthening domestic production and nullifying sanctions. rice field.

One of the most successful sectors in this area is the oil industry. Many measures and efforts in this regard have already provided a high degree of independence in all parts of this sector, including oil, gas, petrochemicals and drilling. , Distribution etc.

Recent steps in this area were the Four Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) on the Iranian Petroleum Industry Innovation and Technology Park, which signed with national knowledge-based companies to collaborate in various areas last week.

MOU is the funding and market development of innovative enterprises, the use of Iran’s national technology market network infrastructure in the creation and development of petroleum industry technology markets, and the support and authority of enterprises to meet the needs of the petrochemical industry. Grants, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The MOU mentioned was attended by senior officials including Iran’s National Innovation Fund (INIF), Pardis Technology Park, Persian Gulf Petroleum Chemical Industry Company (PGSIC), and Parcian Data Processing Group companies, as well as Prince Javad Petroleum Minister and Vice President. Signed at the ceremony. In addition to Minister of Science and Technology Mohammad Ali Zolfigol, Minister of State for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari.

In mid-November, the Ministry of Petroleum signed an MOU with the Vice President of Science and Technology to help establish a new technology park and develop a network for technical cooperation between the two organizations.

Signed by Prince and Satari at the Ministry of Petroleum, the MOU aims to develop innovation and technological foundations in the oil industry and expand the capabilities of knowledge-based and start-up companies operating in the oil and gas industry. increase.

Investing and financially supporting start-ups and knowledge-based companies to encourage them to meet the technical needs of the oil industry is also one of the goals of the memorandum mentioned.

Under the framework of the MOU, the Vice President of Science and Technology specializes in supporting knowledge-based creative enterprises in various fields such as national and international patent registration, national and international trademarks, national and international regulations, etc. Incentives will be defined. Standards, approvals, certificates, insurance for technical products, and participation in national and international exhibitions.

In addition, in mid-July, the Iran Institute for Petroleum Industry signed two contracts with domestic knowledge-based companies for the commercial production of newly localized petroleum equipment.

Many research projects are underway in the oil sector as well, and the number is increasing significantly. For example, the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has tripled the number of research projects this year compared to last year.

The Minister of Oil recently said that the ministry’s new plans for oil and gas field development would be well-centered, emphasizing: You can save time by using the power of knowledge-based entities. “

Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr, managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said that if he wanted to turn existing resources into wealth, he would have to use science and technology.

All these efforts and approaches are commendable, but the ultimate goal of oil sector research and technology is to discontinue the sale of raw materials (crude oil and natural gas) and instead to produce unrealized final products. Is to export.

As announced last week by Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol, the Ministry of Petroleum has signed more than 10 trillion real (about $ 34.482 million) contracts with universities in the Ministry of Science, and more than 40 large nations. We are outsourcing the project.

He said that selling raw materials is not appropriate for national movement programs and that the countries that sell raw materials are not properly investing in science and technology.

The minister also repeated adding value through science and technology.

The Minister of Petroleum also lamented that about 50% of exports are in the form of raw or semi-raw materials, emphasizing that this is a major weakness for the country and the need to benefit from knowledgeable entities to address this weakness. did.

And Satari recently said entering the oil industry into the research arena is a unique event.

Pointing out that there have been significant advances in Asalje (a petrochemical hub in southwestern Iran) over the last two decades, he said: Many, this is a problem and a challenge. “

Officials once again emphasized the entry of the oil industry into the research arena and appreciated the efforts of the oil sector under sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/468403/Research-technology-highlighted-in-oil-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos