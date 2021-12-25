With Google Fit for iOS, you can now use your device camera to measure your heart and breathing rate: Report





Google Fit for iOS is reportedly equipped with the ability to track and measure heart and respiratory rate using the iPhone’s camera. The fitness app can measure your heart rate when the user applies light pressure to the rear camera lens. It also works if the user’s smartphone does not have an active internet connection. The front camera, on the other hand, tracks the user’s respiratory rate per minute (BPM). Google Fit’s heart and respiratory rate tracking feature was first introduced on Google Pixel smartphones in February.

9to5Google reported that Google Fit on iOS receives heart rate and respiratory rate measurement capabilities. Google tracks your body’s subtle movements to measure your heart rate and BPM.

Google Fit measures your heart rate when you place your finger on the rear camera sensor and apply light pressure. If the user is in a dark environment, the fitness tracking app can use the flash on their smartphone to improve accuracy. Alternatively, the user can place their hand and iPhone handset in front of the light source. Google measures your heart rate by tracking “subtle changes in finger color” and estimating blood flow. The heart rate algorithm also takes into account lighting, skin color, age, and other such factors.

It takes about 30 seconds to measure your heart rate and preview your graph in heart rate per minute (BPM). When the process is complete, users can choose to save their vitals to Google Fit.

Google Fit for iOS also allows the iPhone selfie camera to track a user’s breathing rate by tracking the user’s breathing rate per second. For this to work, users need to keep their smartphone stable and stable so that their head and torso are clearly visible on the app’s display. An on-screen prompt will guide the user to “rest” for about 30 minutes. Subtle chest movements with computer vision that track small physical movements measure the user’s respiratory rate.

or,[参照]Go to tab and[バイタル]You can also click to start measuring with Google FIt. The user also has the option to set a measurement reminder.

9to5Google states that the iPhone 7 and iPad Pro were able to display new heart and respiratory rate measurements. According to the report, if the user recently downloaded Google Fit and the new card doesn’t appear, closing and reopening the app from the multitasking screen should work.

Google first introduced Google Fit’s heart rate and respiratory rate measurement capabilities in February. This feature was initially released for Pixel smartphones and eventually applied to other Android smartphones.

