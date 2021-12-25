Telefonica (TEF) unit boosting digitalization with the acquisition of Geprom





Telefonica, SA’s TEF Digital Business Unit, Telefonica Tech, has signed an agreement to acquire engineering company Jeprom. Digitization of the industrial sector is one of the major priorities of Telefonica’s subsidiary with a broad portfolio of services of the new era, including the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology. Given Geproms’ strengths in robotization and logistics, this acquisition enhances Telefonicas Digital. Make your function, business more competitive and sustainable. With this transaction, Geproms will move to manufacturing digitization or Smart Factory, backed by additional features and services. Based in Spain, Geprom is an innovative software company specializing in the development and integration of avant-garde technology solutions for both large and small businesses. And medium-sized businesses. These high value-added solutions are specifically designed for Industry 4.0, where industrial automation is critical. Engineering companies are primarily focused on addressing the increasing requirements of digitalization, regardless of industry or production level. Geprom is a well-known name for industrial programming, automation and cloud computing, covering a wide range of fields from automotive and textiles to petrochemicals and smart cities. This is Gefasoft GmbH’s strategic partner. Both entities entered into a global commercial transaction agreement in December 2020. They expanded their collaboration primarily with a focus on leveraging and enhancing best-in-class technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, and AI. Increase productivity and reduce operational overhead while facilitating real-time decision making with seamless logistics. The agreement, in addition to strengthening the joint portfolio through blockchain and predictive maintenance, allowed enterprises to streamline their day-to-day operations in a connected industrial environment. Advanced technology. The two companies aim to develop new business models and ensure the highest quality of manufactured products while digitizing the warehousing process in a safe and sustainable way. The acquisition of Geprom will enable Telefonica to enhance its extensive value proposition and deep experience in the domain. Infrastructure, connectivity, telecommunications, etc., while enhancing innovation and digital transformation in the technology industry. This acquisition has the potential to drive Telefonica Techs’ organic and inorganic growth plans. Telefonica Tech continues to acquire in 2021. Cancom UK & I (now Telefonica Tech UK & I) has acquired 398 million, Google Cloud Premier Partner Altostratus in Southern Europe. In collaboration with cloud service company acens, we have completed a value proposition for IT services for small and medium-sized enterprises. Telefonica Groups has more than 5.5 million B2B customers and expects its digital business unit to maintain its long-term momentum with double-digit growth. Telefonica offers a comprehensive suite of service platforms to get you started quickly. Its IoT connectivity platform is designed to meet dynamic business requirements and enable cost-effective solutions to increase business productivity. While experiencing a healthy traction in the smartphone market, we are leveraging opportunities in the digital world through several growth strategies to enhance our long-term outlook. Telefonica currently has Sachs Rank # 3 (pending). Its share has increased by 5.6% compared to the industry’s 5.5% growth over the past year. A complete list of today’s Zacks # 1 Strong Buy stocks can be found here.

IDACORP, Inc. IDA is a solid choice for investors and has Zacks Rank # 2 (Purchase). This year’s earnings consensus estimate has been revised upward by 0.4% over the last 60 days. IDACORP delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.2% in the last four quarters. It has returned 14.8% in the last year. IDA’s long-term profit growth rate is 4.4%. NiSource Inc. NI’s Zacks rank is second. This year’s revenue Zacks Consensus Estimate has been revised upward by 1.5% over the last 60 days. NiSource has delivered a revenue surprise of the last four quarters, averaging 2.3%. It has recovered by 21.7% in the past year. NI’s long-term profit growth is expected to be 6.7%. The California Water Service Group CWT is also second in the Sachs rank. This year’s earnings consensus estimate has been revised upward by 7.6% over the last 60 days. The California Water Department has delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.8% over the last four quarters. CWT has increased by 30.8% over the past year.

