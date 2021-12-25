Google Fit can measure your heart rate using your iPhone camera





Earlier this year, Google rolled out the ability to track important vitals directly on Android devices. Google Fit on the iPhone can now quietly use the same features of measuring heart and respiratory rate with just the camera.

Heart rate measurement begins by placing your finger on a rear-facing camera lens and applying light pressure. You have the option to turn on the flash for better accuracy in dark environments. Alternatively, you can put your hand (and phone) in front of the light source.

Google tracks subtle changes in finger color to estimate blood flow, and a heart rate algorithm takes into account lighting, skin color, age, and other factors. In addition, it works offline without the need for an internet connection. If you see the preview graph and BPM at the bottom of the screen, this will take about 30 seconds. When you’re done, you can decide whether to save your vitals to Fit.

Front cameras, on the other hand, are used to track the number of breaths per minute. Place your smartphone on a stable surface so that your head and upper torso are transparent and unobstructed. The user is then guided through the process with a prompt asking them to “rest” for 30 minutes. Google Fit calculates your breathing rate from subtle chest movements, and computer vision tracks small physical signals at the pixel level.

In February, Google announced this feature for Android phones. It began rolling out to Pixel smartphones a month later, and has since been adopted by other devices. I noticed a card promoting “Heart rate check” and “Respiratory rate tracking” in the Google Fit home feed on iOS. The Fit app was last updated in late November, but as of today, Google hasn’t yet acknowledged the iPhone’s camera heart / breathing function, even in the support documentation.

[参照]Tab>[バイタル]You can also go to and scroll down the same prompt to start the measurement. Users can set alerts to notify them to make frequent measurements. It can be seen on both iPhone (7) and iPad (Pro). (If you just installed and can’t find the card, swipe the Fit app to remove it from multitasking and reopen it.)

The company warns that “these results are not for medical purposes and should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition,” but these features have undergone clinical research.

