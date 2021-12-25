From machine learning to sensor systems, food technology is leading the battle against food waste





Food waste is endemic to the entire supply chain and has a tremendous impact on our climate. According to the EPA, each year it emits as much greenhouse gas as 42 coal-fired power plants, supplying more than 50 million homes and consuming enough water and energy to produce inedible food. doing.

From farms to consumer kitchens, a variety of technologies are helping to reduce that waste. Below, we’ve summarized some of the most exciting developments in waste prevention technology, from data-driven ordering systems to food containers that send spoilage alerts to smartphones.

Producers and processors

Better packaging is part of the puzzle. Hazel Technologies of Chicago and AgroFresh of Philadelphia have both developed next-generation packaging products that release the active ingredient into the storage environment. These ingredients counteract the effects of naturally released hormones such as ethylene. Otherwise, the produce will ripen faster and cause spoilage.

AgroFresh implements a packaging solution as part of its integrated storage management platform. The platform uses aggregated data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide insights into corruption. The platform recently helped Washington state fruit producer Starr Ranch Growers move from manual warehouse inspections to data-driven solutions.

Machine learning can also be used to reduce food waste during the processing stage, as demonstrated by research on quality control practices in the dairy industry. Dairy products are some of the foods most likely to be discarded, primarily due to microbial contamination. Recently published in the Journal of Food Protection, this study analyzes data on bacterial spoilage in various dairy processing facilities to determine which processing, equipment, and inspection factors are most likely to lead to food spoilage. I decided. Such analysis may help dairy factories and other food processors target efforts to improve manufacturing processes that make the most difference.

Food service

For the food service industry, the road to waste reduction begins with data-driven orders. Shelf Engine, a Seattle-based startup, produces a probabilistic model that predicts the demand for individual SKUs for a particular store. Shelf Engine takes over the automated order manager and provides weekly reports on sales and gross profit. The company estimates that it has prevented 547 tonnes of food from being wasted so far.

San Francisco-based startup Therma helps retailers make food storage smarter with a system of humidity and temperature sensors that can be installed in storage areas such as freezers and drying rooms. The Thermas system constantly monitors these environments to ensure a stable state and produces automated data reports. One of the Thermos clients, owner of 14 McDonald’s stores in Louisiana and Texas, estimates that the system will save $ 4,500 a year in labor costs (costs saved by avoiding food spoilage). Needless to say).

And if you find that your restaurant has surplus food at the end of the day, software such as the MealPass app can help you partner with nonprofits to deliver surplus food to the families in need. .. The MealPass app also helps restaurants claim rewards for these donations by generating data reports that can be used for IRS deductions.

Consumer kitchen

Consumers who want to reduce food waste in their homes are becoming able to take advantage of new technologies. UK-based startup BlakBear develops smart food storage solutions for consumers as well as processors and retailers. As Spoon reported last year, the company’s smart food containers sense the gas they emit as food gets worse. The consumer version of the system incorporates a smartphone app with analysis and alerts about imminent corruption.

Based in Denmark, To Good To Go enables consumers to buy surplus food from restaurants at a discounted rate. The Too Good To Go app expanded to the United States in September and recently announced a new partnership with restaurant chain Lupine Cotidian.

The above technology prevents food from being wasted in the first place. In the case of food waste generated, upcycling helps prevent spoiled food from debilitating in landfills that emit methane and instead finds Second Life as a valuable product. For example, ALT TEX is turning food waste into a substitute for polyester fiber.

In 2022, companies became aware of cost savings, which are closely linked to waste reduction, and could further develop both the food-saving technology and the upcycling industry.

