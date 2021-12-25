Airline cancels flight due to lack of COVID staff





Travelers will wait in line to check in their flights at Logan Airport in Boston on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. At least three major airlines say they canceled dozens of flights on Friday, December 24th. This is because illnesses primarily associated with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have hit crew numbers during the busy vacation travel season. Credits: AP Photo / Charles Krupa

Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as Omicron variants disrupted schedules and reduced staff levels for some airlines during the busy vacation travel season.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled the flight due to a staff shortage associated with the Omicron variant. According to FlightAware, Delta canceled 145 flights on Friday and 111 on Christmas day. (Other factors such as weather are also causing the cancellation.) United canceled 175 flights on Friday and 69 on Saturday.

Not all airlines have said that COVID is confusing their travel schedules. “There is nothing to report,” American Airlines said, while Southwest Airlines said, “things are going well.” JetBlue did not respond to your request for comment.

Cancellations related to flight delays and staff shortages have become a regular issue in the US aviation industry this year. The airline urged workers to resign in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and this year the recovery of travel led to a shortage of staff.

“This week’s nationwide surge in Omicron incidents has had a direct impact on our flight crew and the people who operate our operations,” United Airlines said in a statement. “As a result, unfortunately we have to cancel some flights and notify affected passengers before arriving at the airport.”

Delta will fly on Friday due to Omicron’s impact and possible bad weather after “running out all options and resources, including rerouting to cover scheduled flights and aircraft and crew changes.” Said it was canceled.

Both airlines said they were trying to rebook passengers.

Some travelers canceled their vacation plans due to an increase in the number of cases, while many others continued their vacation during some of the busiest travel days of the year. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen about 30 million people between December 20th and January 3rd, compared to about 44 million people in the last holiday season before the pandemic.

Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it had canceled 12 long-distance transatlantic flights during the Christmas holidays due to a “significant increase” in pilot sick leave. Cancellations of flights to Houston, Boston, and Washington occur despite the “large buffer” of additional staff during the period. The airline says it couldn’t speculate whether it was due to a COVID-19 infection or quarantine. Because it wasn’t informed about the kind of illness. Passengers have been booked on other flights.

According to FlightAware, there are about 3,400 canceled flights on Fridays and Saturdays, at least half of which are canceled by Chinese airlines. Approximately 20% of the affected flights 745 were to / from the United States, within the United States, or within the United States. This is just a small part of the world’s flights. FlightAware states that it has tracked more than 120,000 arrivals in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus infections caused by new variants have also squeezed hospitals, police stations, supermarkets, and other critical operations personnel struggling to maintain a complete dispatch of frontline workers. did.

To alleviate staff shortages, countries such as Spain and the United Kingdom have a period of COVID-19 quarantine by allowing them to return to work sooner after a positive test or exposure to the virus. Has been shortened.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was one of those who called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or run the risk of further disrupting air travel. On Thursday, the United States shortened the COVID-19 quarantine rules for healthcare workers only.

