These are the best apps to download to your new iPhone and iPad.





Christmas is here. If Santa has enough power to bring a new iPhone or iPad in 2021, what’s a cool app to get the most out of your device? We cover you so you don’t have to look anymore.

The list of apps recommends some options for upgrading the experience on your iOS device. If you’re new to iOS, check out our guide on how to use your iPhone like a pro. Most apps are free either by unlocking an optional in-app purchase or by subscription, so you can try everything for free.

cloudy

Podcasts are a great way to learn, entertain and get information on the go. Overcast is my favorite podcast app that works seamlessly in sync with iPhone, iPad and Apple Silicon Mac. It’s free to download and has an optional in-app purchase for additional features. Overcast has pioneered features such as SmartSpeed ​​and VoiceBoost. If Apple Podcasts aren’t working well, Overcast is the best podcast app to try.

If you want to customize your iOS home screen, see Widgetsmith. _DavidSmith has created some great widgets and an app that can make everything about the home screen unique. You can add widgets related to dates, times, calendars, photos, and then change the color. You can set a timer to adjust the widget during the day to see the weather first thing in the morning, but the calendar will take over after that.

Carrot weather

If Apple’s built-in weather app doesn’t provide enough functionality, you should check Carrot Weather. It leverages multiple weather APIs to provide a robust dataset, but what stands out among the other APIs is its customizability. The UI can be set to look the way you want, providing an even better experience on your Apple Watch. Carrot Weather has a unique “personality” that is fun to use.

strike

Strike is one of the simplest apps. It’s integrated with Twitter for a new tip service on social networks, but it’s also a way to buy Bitcoin for free. You can also use Strike to easily send money anywhere in the world via the Bitcoin network and automatically convert it to your local currency when it arrives. Strikes also make it easy to get paid in Bitcoin from your employer. This service provides bank account information (routing and account number) and sets what percentage of salary you need in Bitcoin and US dollars. Overall, it’s a convenient app for instant money transfers and Bitcoin purchases. We also highly recommend SwanBitcoin for weekly or monthly purchases of Bitcoin.

Vinegar

It’s no secret that using YouTube with an iPhone or iPad browser can be a fairly unpleasant experience. And in many ways, YouTube’s native apps aren’t that good. Here comes a new Safari extension called Vinegar that saves you a day. Vinegar is a Safari extension for iPhone, iPad, and Mac released in November with the goal of replacing the YouTube player with a minimal HTML player. I’ve been using it for the past few weeks and can’t imagine returning to the default YouTube experience.

Weather on the way

Weather on the Way is a great app for tracking the weather when planning your trip. If you haven’t tried the app yet, it can make a big difference to the world when deciding when to leave for a business trip, a beach trip, and so on. By being able to see the weather along the route, you can make the following decisions: Take another route, leave at another time, etc.

spike

Spike is an all-in-one app for email, video calls, voice calls, group chats (similar to Slack), and taking notes. Connect to a regular email account, but focus the interface around the content and turn it into a chat app-like experience. One of Spike’s favorite features is how easy it is to respond with a GIF. The Priority Inbox feature allows you to exclude them from your main inbox, which is very useful when you receive a large number of non-essential emails during the day. Spike actually rethinks what the email app should look like and how it was used.

spark

If you want a traditional email experience with some bells and whistles than Apple’s email app, check out Spark. Spark comes from the same team behind popular macOS and iOS apps such as PDF Expert and Documents. Supports all expected next-generation features such as snooze and scheduled submissions. One of the best areas is threading conversations without looking cluttered.

1Password

1Password has been popular with Mac and iOS users for over a decade. I’ve been using it personally since some of the early OS X versions. Beyond password management, there are many features that 1Password supports and it’s worth the money (unlike Safari’s free features). This includes support for secure notes with attachments, personal information such as social security numbers, app license information, credit card information, passport information and more. It’s also used to store all two-factor verification codes.

Fantastic

If you want to take your iOS calendar experience to the next level, you can’t find a better calendar app alternative than Fantastical. Creating new events is very fast, you can quickly join a video conference, including weather and more. iCloud, Google, Microsoft Exchange, Outlook.com, Office 365, Yahoo! , Fruux, Meetup, and other CalDAV account calendars.

delivery

During the Christmas shopping season, you will probably see Amazon purchases all year round. I’m a big fan of the Deliveries app. Timely push alerts make it easy to track shipments from different carriers. With an optional subscription, tracking emails can be forwarded to common email addresses and automatically loaded into the database.

Todoist

If getting a handle on your to-do list is on your 2022 resolution list, I’m a big fan of Todoist. Easily organize all your tasks, including support documentation (files, notes, comments, URLs, etc.). If you’re having a hard time tracking tasks, Todoist makes it easy to add new Todos, add dates, and organize by project.

Overview

These are just a few of my favorite iOS apps. Is there anything I need to add? Please email me, and I will keep updating this list throughout the holiday season. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

