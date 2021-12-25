Is Apple making the same mistakes as Nokia? , Technology News





Founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, Apple, an American multinational company, is the second most valuable company in the world after Microsoft.

But the tech giant is making the same mistakes made by Finnish telecommunications and information technology company Nokia.

Slow sales, controversy, and lack of innovation could lead Apple to decline.

From the launch of the garage to the $ 2 trillion worth of megaliths

Since its founding in the garage in 1976, the company has affected hundreds of millions of people.

Apple was successful in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but was founded after Jobs and Wozniak left.

The company was revived in the late 1990s and Jobs returned as Chief Executive Officer.

With a passion for minimalist design and marketing genius, Jobs changed the course of personal computing during his two missions at Apple, revolutionizing the mobile market.

He oversaw the launch of the iPod, which puts the Internet in people’s pockets, and the iPhone, which later changed the world. It was called Jesus’ phone because of its quasi-religious followers.

However, after dying of a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2011, he lost a visionary leader.

Jobs’ death came the day after Cook unveiled his new iPhone at a kind of gala event that became Jobs’ trademark.

Perhaps by chance, the new device has undergone lukewarm reviews, and many say it wasn’t a big enough improvement over the existing version, one of the most successful consumer products in history.

Apple is still facing challenges without its chief product designer, marketing guru, and salesman nonpareils man.

Mobile phones running Google’s Android software are gaining market share in the smartphone market, and the question is what’s next important in Apple’s product line.

The company’s biggest challenge is to relocate the company’s legendary marketing equipment to protect the brand, but experts could stick to Cook’s established combat plans at this critical time. I believe it is expensive.

Explosion from the past

Nokia, a Finnish telecommunications network equipment manufacturer, has been unable to keep up with changing customer needs and market dynamics.

In Nokia’s popular eclipse story, it’s the Apples iPhone that steals the light, but the company is also a credible profit generator and the basic phone market, which has fulfilled its long-standing strong promise of growth in emerging markets. But it lost its brilliance.

After Stephen Elop joined as CEO of Windows maker Microsoft, the company abandoned its own Symbian smartphone operating system in 2011 and favored an almost undeveloped Windows Phone replacement.

According to Nokia’s chairman Risto Siilasma, who joined the company’s board of directors in 2008, Nokia’s decline was partly due to the lack of entrepreneurial leadership and the lack of confrontation with the bad news.

Microsoft Corp acquired Nokia’s telephone business, licensed the patent for € 5.44 billion ($ 7.2 billion) in 2013, and sold it to Foxconn for $ 350 million three years later.

Did you trade magic for profit?

The collapse of Nokia and the rise of Apple as a smartphone giant are deeply intertwined.

Apple, which almost certainly shattered Wall Street’s predictions during the global recession, is beginning to lose its invincible aura.

Apple hit $ 6 billion in fourth-quarter sales as global supply chain problems continue. The company failed to meet its Wall Street goal twice within a year.

CEO Tim Cook may need to worry more about the economy, the product launch cycle, and the whims of whimsical consumers.

The blockbuster smartphone, which adds a special luster to the Apple brand, is a very periodic product. Every time a new version is released, buyers are crowded with people, lining up in stores overnight and groaning the supply of devices.

Its popularity raises speculation about the device as more than 100 million customers decide when to switch to a new model each year, whether to buy now or give up a better but same-priced phone.

The now more predictable lineup also means that consumers are more adaptable to the product life cycle and launch timeline. This is Apple spending a very long time keeping secrets.

Apple fought off the bullet in 2021 when the U.S. federal court stated that Fortnite maker Epic Games did not show that the iPhone giant holds an illegal monopoly, but the company is still on the coveted mobile. Takes a device and purchase fee ordered to loosen control of the App Store, which acts as the only gateway to.

According to a recent report, due to the global shortage of electronic chips, it is unlikely that the new iPhone production target will be met before the holidays.

Apple faces criticisms and proceedings over the strict control of the “ecosystem” from iPhone hardware to mobile-enabled apps.

Over a decade ago, the market was saturated and became dependent on customer upgrades.

Customers are delaying cell phone replacements and instead repairing old gadgets in the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has launched a “self-service repair” program in the United States, proposing to sell tools and parts to anyone who wants to work with a damaged iPhone 12 or 13 model mobile phone.

Initially, focus on fragile parts such as screens, batteries, and cameras.

According to the Silicon Valley-based company, the program will be rolled out in other countries later next year and will be expanded to include some Mac computers.

