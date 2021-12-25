Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Red Color Released: Price, Specifications





Oppo Reno 7 5G has received a special version that Chinese tech giants call Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition. The special edition model brings a new color to the smartphone and has a special logo etched on the back panel. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is available in China and there is currently no information on its release in other markets. The Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China in November, but has not yet been launched globally.

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Price, Stock Status

The price of Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is the same as Vanilla Oppo Reno 75G. The price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is RMB 2,699 (about 31,800 rupees), the price of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is RMB 2,999 (about 35,400 rupees), and the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is RMB 3,299 (about Rs). Approximately Rs.38,900). The Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is available in a special color (Velvet Red) with a tiger logo etched on the side of the rear camera module.

Through a post on Weibo, Oppo said it had etched the tiger logo on the back panel because 2022 is considered the year of the tiger in China.

Oppo Reno 75G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition has just been redesigned and has the same specifications as the Vanilla Oppo Reno 75G released in China in November. This phone has a 6.43 inch full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC in combination with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

For optics, Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor. Connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C ports. The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W flash charge fast charging.

