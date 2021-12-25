Apple must force dating apps to offer alternative payment methods on the App Store, Dutch regulators say





Apple needs to get dating apps like Tinder and Match to offer payment methods other than Apple’s in-app purchase system on the Dutch App Store. Otherwise, fines will be imposed, the Dutch competition regulator announced today.

Specifically, the Consumer Markets Authority (ACM) said that if Apple does not fulfill its order within two months, it will have to pay a fine of € 5 million a week, up to € 50 million. The deadline is a few months after ACM determines that the App Store’s in-app fee structure is unreasonable.

“Some app providers rely on Apple’s App Store, and Apple takes advantage of that dependency,” said Martijn Snoep, Chairman of ACM. “Apple has a special responsibility for its dominant position, so Apple must take the interests of app providers seriously and set reasonable terms.”

ACM has been investigating Apple since 2019, and the investigation began as an investigation into whether Apple’s App Store practices were abuse of position in the dominant market, but was later scaled down to date apps. Was focused on.

ACM has shared a PDF summary of the decision in more detail, and MacRumors contacted Apple for comment on this issue.

