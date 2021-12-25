Kelly: Texas innovation is still the key to the global edge | Opinion





Doug Kelly

Innovation in America has driven our economy and changed the way we live, work and do business. Especially during a pandemic, technology provides a lifeline for almost every business, from local restaurants to small businesses to global businesses, leverages online channels, appeals to new customers, and turns sales opportunities into reality. I did.

Over 65% of Texas SMEs have increased their use of digital tools during pandemics. This trend may continue to grow.

As we get out of the pandemic, Congress must maintain policies that allow our technology sector to continue to thrive. Our tech companies need a stable legal environment and access to capital. Unfortunately, some lawmakers have changed the rules, undermining America’s innovation and paving the way for foreign adversaries in China, Russia and elsewhere to replace the United States as the world’s most innovative economy. Introduced the proposal. These proposals require that we force the dismantling of our most successful companies, ban investment in start-ups, or seek government permission before engaging in day-to-day operations.

Texas is a national leader in innovation. However, these proposed federal changes will discourage investment and innovation across the technology sector, including technology hubs in many parts of the state. Companies can no longer introduce new products or invest in new technologies without fear of federal retaliation. As a result, these proposals threaten a critical sector that employs more than one million Texas people, jeopardizing the tools and platforms SMEs rely on to reach and compete with consumers. ..

These short-sighted proposals also increase the risk of serious cyber attacks. Last year alone, foreign ransomware attacks targeted everything from the Colonial Pipeline to the Texas municipalities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, including hacking FBI emails.

Fortunately, our technology sector is committed to investing billions of dollars and tens of billions more to protect the cyber infrastructure of the Americas. The strength and leadership of the Americas technology industry is an important pillar to protect ourselves from foreign efforts to steal our intellectual property and hack the most sensitive data. Only our technology companies have the resources and know-how to develop the smart and powerful tools needed to protect users from ransomware attacks.

US Senators Cruz and Conin are important because Texas has become one of the country’s fastest growing technology economies, making it a place where all entrepreneurs, big and small, want to do business. Has played a role.

Policies that help parliamentary leaders support American innovation, prevent threats from enemies such as China and Russia, and enable business owners and consumers to benefit from a similarly strong technology-driven economy. We hope to continue this trend by promoting.

Don’t ruin the success of Texas technology.

Doug Kelly is the CEO of the American Edge Project.

