



The CBDC trial was pushed late next year

Stakeholders need time to prepare for initial testing

The Bank of Thailand has postponed testing of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) until late 2022 as it waits for relevant stakeholders to be ready to attend the trial.

The central bank has established testing guidelines under two tracks. The foundation track first, followed by the innovation track. Banks previously expected Foundation Track Testing to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Cassidit Tansanguan, assistant director of the central bank’s financial markets division, said the stakeholders expected to take part in the digital baht test include financial institutions, merchants, consumers and more. Said to exceed 10,000.

He said the central bank had several discussions with stakeholders about retail CBDC and had many stakeholder demands. As a result, the central bank will need to prepare the infrastructure, wait for stakeholders to be ready, and then test the digital baht in a closed loop later next year, Cassidit said.

Testing on the Foundation Track covers basic financial transactions for digital baht payments and digital baht transfers. After the test is complete, he said the central bank will move on to testing under the innovation track.

“Testing both trucks will take more time to identify digital baht capabilities, explore innovative use cases and help people and the country’s economy,” Cassidit said. ..

Sakkapop Panyanukul, senior director of economic policy at the central bank, said the development of digital baht will transform the country into a cashless society, increase the efficiency of payment systems, reduce operating costs and help expand innovative technologies. He said he was aiming to. Development should reduce social inequality and provide Thais with a convenient way to trade, he said.

Central banks are not interested in competing with stablecoin, which serves a different purpose than digital currencies, Sakkapop said. He said stablecoin and cryptocurrencies are used primarily for investment purposes.

The Central Bank started CBDC development under the Internon Project in 2019. The second phase, called Project Internon-Lion Lock used the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/tech/2237539/cbdc-trial-pushed-to-late-next-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos