Business Highlights: Google Fines, Holiday Transactions Quiet

Russian court slaps Google and Meta with heavy fines

Moscow (AP) A Moscow court has fined Google nearly $ 100 million and Facebook’s parent company Meta a $ 27 million for failing to remove content prohibited by local law. The Tagansky District Court ruled on Friday that Google had repeatedly failed to remove the banned content and ordered the company to pay a fine of 7.2 billion rubles ($ 98.4 million). Google said it would investigate court documents before deciding on the next step. Later on Friday, the court fined Meta 1.9 billion rubles ($ 27.2 million) for failing to remove the banned content. Russian officials have accused the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny of being imprisoned for failing to remove an unauthorized protest call this year, increasing pressure on tech companies.

Omicron is the latest blow to frontline workers tired of pandemics

The surge in coronavirus cases caused by the new Omicron variant in Boston (AP) is the latest blow to hospitals, police stations, supermarkets, and other important operations that are struggling to maintain the level of staff. COVID-19 absenteeism from London hospital workers has tripled this month, with nearly 10% of city firefighters sick. In New York, about twice as many police officers were sick this week. In countries such as Spain, quarantine regulations have been relaxed to allow more people to continue working. Some US states are calling on National Guard to support short-term hospitals.

U.S. lifts Omicron-related travel ban in southern Africa

Washington (AP) The United States lifts a travel ban on eight countries in southern Africa that it has imposed to slow the spread of COVID omicron variants. The White House says a temporary travel ban has given scientists the time they need to study the new viral variants first discovered in South Africa. World Health Organization and southern African leaders have criticized the travel ban as ineffective. This ban has banned all non-US citizens staying in Southern Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. It will be canceled on New Year’s Eve.

Airline cancels flight due to lack of COVID staff

New York (AP) airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as Omicron variants disrupted schedules and reduced staff levels for some airlines during the busy vacation travel season. Delta and United Airlines said Friday that they had canceled the flight due to a staff shortage associated with the Omicron variant, but other airlines said the flight was proceeding normally. As travel has recovered, flight delays and cancellations associated with staff shortages have become a regular issue in the US aviation industry this year. Some travelers canceled their vacation plans due to an increase in the number of cases, while many others continued their vacation for some of the busiest travel days.

China condemns US law on imports in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

The Beijing (AP) Chinese government has accused US law of restricting imports from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuse against most Muslim minorities in the region as a lie. President Joe Biden signed the bill amid heightened tensions, including an activist appeal against the boycott of the February Winter Olympics in Beijing. It prohibits US companies from importing goods from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region unless it is proven that they were not made by forced labor. A foreign ministry spokesman said the measure would ignore the truth and interfere with the situation in China. Foreign governments and researchers say more than a million Uighurs and other minorities have been trapped in Xinjiang camps.

The King of Spain calls new attention in the midst of a surge

Felipe VI of Spain warns the public to pay attention to the coronavirus, which can still cause widespread damage. His annual Christmas Eve speech was in the midst of a record number of infectious diseases in the country on Friday. Health officials reported three consecutive days of record case loads and, with a few exceptions, resumed mandatory mask wearing in open spaces. According to Felipe, we all have to do everything we can to avoid retreating in this health crisis, which is causing a lot of suffering.

Stocks mixed across the global market in quiet holiday trading

Beijing (AP) Friday’s quiet trading mixed global stocks and many markets closed or closed early in Christmas compliance. Stock prices fell in Paris and Tokyo, rose in Seoul and Hong Kong, and remained almost unchanged in London. Financial markets have taken a break in the United States, Germany and many other countries. A day ago, Wall Street’s S & P 500 set a record with less concern about how serious the economic impact of Omicron variants would be. Of course, much is still uncertain about Omicron, which seems to spread very rapidly. Some airlines canceled the flight on Friday because many workers were called in for illness.

