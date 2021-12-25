Educational nation? SeeMes’ new platform brings technology to the classroom





Over the last two years we have all had a hard time, but especially one social group has had a hard time adapting to quarantine, blockade, and its overall development. The children entered school. Anyone can cite an example of frustration during a pandemic, but the long-term effects of the blockade on the young, impressive and formative mind are still unknown.

Eyal Zafrir, CEO of Marmanet, who outsources public and private project management, has seen a surge in violence among school students after Covid-19. rice field. Not only in Israel, but everywhere in the world, children got out of their daily lives and went to school every day from 8am to 2pm. The Zoom class didn’t work perfectly and the year-end tests didn’t work online either. The teacher could not know what was happening to the students. The children lost the sense of the classroom, what they used to be, and how they behaved. ”

Eyal Zafrir, CEO of Marmanet; Moti Elmaliach, CEO of Telrad Group.Photo: Jonathan Blum

When the kids return to the classroom and their friends almost two years away, Marmanet, part of the telecommunications company Telrad Group, has partnered with an app called SeeMe to allow school teachers and principals to potentially be in the classroom. Made it possible to identify violent behavior. The teacher uses the application to assign one of the six available emojis to each of his classmates, place them in various concentric circles, and ask the students to rank them closer. Based on this web of data, teachers can measure the relationship between students and their well-being.

SeeMe recently completed a pilot stage at 20 schools in Israel. According to Zafrir, the application will be translated from Hebrew to English and Arabic and expanded to countries and the world. SeeMe is also affiliated with Hiverrr, an ad tech company in the field of education, seeking to digitize school education for both children and teachers.

“My strategy at the company is to lead Telrad to one of Israel’s most innovative companies, providing a variety of services and technologies that can impact the education arena,” said Telrad Group CEO. Moti Elmaliach added. The Hiverr Marketplace is just two of the many solutions we are working on to make Israel an educational nation as well as a start-up nation. ”

Thanks to the partnership between Marmanet and the Ministry of Education of Israel, SeeMe can be introduced into schools. The annual license allows unlimited deployment, but we recommend using it 4-5 times a year for students in grades 2-9 (7-14 years). Although students are notorious for being closed to teachers and parents, this application can be used for violence against other classmates and for countless social gatherings of children outside school hours. It claims to identify patterns that can be found if excluded from the WhatsApp group or TikTok events. ..

If my child had a problem and couldn’t tell at home, someone at school would know it, Zafrir continued, how parents look at the children’s data collected by the school. I was asked if it corresponds to. To date, as parents, we wanted his teacher to know about it. But from now on, if your school has this app, you’ll know if there’s a problem. That’s why I think my parents are very happy with this and love it very much.

Currently, the school does not require parental consent to track the mental health of its students. The school also has no obligation to share that information with parents. The idea is that this app helps teachers and principals close the gap between what’s happening in the classroom and outside, and makes it easy to convey those feelings to parents in the right settings. When children return to school and re-enter the physical world of social interaction, it may be a tool that can help them communicate safely with their classmates again.

SeeMe was developed by Dr. Eric Taib and Livnat Aranias, Heads of Interdisciplinary Research at Sapir College. Marmanet helps private and public companies outsource project management and operations to focus on developing core business activities. Telrad Group is a corporate group specializing in solutions and services for a variety of IT and telecom projects. 400 employees in 100 countries serve their customers.

