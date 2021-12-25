Think Globally and Act Locally: How to Introduce Clean Technology to All Communities





We are always saying that here at Clean Technica. The future is now. We have all the solutions we really need to solve a climate crisis. Technology, economics, “the charm of curbs” … it’s all there. So why isn’t it happening anytime, anywhere? One of the key remaining obstacles is community involvement. Locals have local needs and priorities and may not be well aligned with the broader issues of climate change. The technician needs to explain. Change is difficult. In addition, fossil-funded PR companies deliberately cast fears, uncertainties and doubts about climate change and maintain the status quo, much as big cigarettes did about the health risks of smoking. I have an economic interest. It all slows down the necessary changes.

Working with communities has historically often included having them take the time to attend community meetings seeking free advice on how to implement technology in their communities. Wind energy developers have emerged, yes, your local coal-fired power plant (someone’s sister may work) has some benefit to you in terms of potential work and cleaner air. Although closed and there is some turmoil during the years of construction, in the long run their children may be able to live on a better planet. In addition, the same community may have received ads for wind mailers, canvases, leaflets, local newspapers, and even a year ago from a wind “non-profit” spokesperson who appeared with a gift. Imagine you might have visited. Foods and slide decks where the potential health risks of wind energy are very scary (most people, whether true or not, don’t know the difference between fake news and real news, pseudoscience and real science). * Note: This actually happens. Some people make a lot of money by scaring communities about the dangers of wind energy and by disagreeing with the dangers of electric cars and rooftop solar.

The results are easy to predict. The reason may be a little better understood by looking at the local resistance to clean technology development such as wind farms.

Better way

Elemental Excelerator is a Hawaii-based non-profit organization whose mission is to pull Hawaii and the world away from fossil fuels, pioneering community engagement solutions with some of the more than 100 clean tech startups. This includes the actual investment in the local community (not only seeking free advice, but also funding nonprofits and community groups to help build the program). It, with its approval, shows that the time and energy of the community is valued in a real way.

Elemental is currently spreading this community engagement model and believes this is part of the transition to a clean future. Elemental CEO Dawn Lippert recently gave a TED talk on this topic. She invested $ 500 billion in clean technology last year, but only $ 9 billion in community partnerships to drive clean technology adoption, and this gap needs to be addressed by us. It is one of the biggest problems with, and states that it is quick.

From theory to practice

It’s a great concept and a clear need. What does community involvement really look like? Our company, Pono Home, experienced this at Elemental in 2018. This is the first year Elemental has implemented this “Fairness and Access” program track aimed at community involvement and equitable access to clean energy for all. From Elemental, we hired a local non-profit organization, Actera, to get grants from East Palo Alto for low-income households and household energy-efficient work and to help implement the program. Acterra assisted in recruiting, logistics and marketing local employees. For example, we hired a local translator to translate marketing material into five dozen languages ​​to ensure that we could reach “hard-to-reach” households, where language, time, and money were major barriers. Adoption of clean energy.

The results are in line with the program’s goals of reaching nearly 100 “hard-to-reach” households, with free efficiency measures including everything from weather resistance to LEDs, water heater blankets, and high-efficiency faucets. Was carried out. Each household we work with estimates to save an average of $ 4,000 over a decade and reduce carbon emissions in the process. Of course, it wasn’t without that challenge. From a business perspective, technology is “clean” and working with people is “troublesome.” Our company lost money in implementing the program and as a result of trying to manage local workers who were exacerbated by inconsistent work (due to things in our uncontrolled area) One burned out and resigned from the company. A smarter CEO might have been better off than I was). But the lessons learned about both our company and the larger ecosystem were irreplaceable.

As with the first solar panels that may not have worked perfectly, working with the community in new advances models comes with obstacles and pitfalls, but like solar panels, programming and playbooks have been improved. Just keep going. And the bottom line is that it needs to happen. Elemental’s method (community engagement) is a clear step forward, and Elemental has released the Square Partnership Toolkit to help more businesses work with the community.

