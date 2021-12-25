10 games perfect for the new 2021 OLED Switch





With recent releases of the Nintendo Switch OLED, many have rediscovered their love for versatile handhelds and experienced what they offer for the first time. Whether you’re a veteran veteran or have never owned a Nintendo console before, here are some of your favorite Nintendo Switch titles.

The versatility of this console makes the Nintendo eShop a great vertical slice for the gaming industry, offering everything from indie platformers to AAA first-person shooters. Also, the popularity of consoles means that if you can port your game to Switch, you can eventually port it.

You may find that our list is clearly missing Mario, Zelda, and other first-party titles. We love everything that comes from Nintendo, but we wanted to shed some of the other games available on our favorite handheld game consoles.

For modern switches, the important thing is how much you care about the screen. It has a 7-inch OLED panel, a smaller bezel, and a larger speaker than the original switch.

Hades Hades Image: Supergiant Games

Hades, the latest hit from indie developer Supergiant Games, is a beautifully rendered roguelike game that quickly gained a lot of praise, popping out of Early Access. This snappy fighter is forced to change things every time he dies and adapt with the help of the 30th iteration of the Greek Pantheon I’ve seen so far. The closest analog to this title is The Binding of Isaac, which is also excellent. But Hades undoubtedly lifted Ante with a highly balanced experience with some of the best music and writings he’s ever encountered in roguelike games.

Beautifully rendered roguelike

Wargroove Wargroove Image: Chucklefish

If you’ve been waiting for the Advance Wars title on Switch, Wargroove is the closest one. This adorable 16-bit turn-based strategy game ensures a lot of inspiration from popular titles and injects a whimsical fantasy flair into the mix. Anyone who has played Rock-paper-scissors will know the fighting style of rock-paper-scissors, but Wargroove will add some new wrinkles such as hero units and special abilities that will allow this strategic title to take on its own benefits. ..

Adorable 16-bit turn-based strategy game

Subnautica Subnautica Image: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Underwater Survival Simulator Subnautica is a game that swings violently between calm and stressful, and can be a horror title depending on who you ask. Subnautica and its Arctic counterparts Subnautica: Below Zero is all about creating and adapting to life in the alien world, primarily aquatic life. Even after resolving ways to prevent dehydration from starving, drowning, or dying, there is the minor problem of trying to get off the planet before lunch for a shadowy predator. There is no pressure.

Underwater survival simulator

Cuphead Cuphead Image: StudioMDHR Entertainment

Inspired by 1930s cartoons, Cuphead is a platformer and barrage game perfect for those who like to ice skate uphill. Besides nodding stylishly to old comics, Cuphead is a relentless platformer with a highly skilled ceiling and little room for error. It can definitely be frustrating, but Cuphead continues to have an incredibly satisfying and memorable experience.

Platformer based on 30’s cartoons

Celeste Celeste

Celeste is a platformer that strongly incorporates the influence of Super Meet Boy and VVVVVV, but the way it feels is very different. Celeste explores the themes of anxiety and depression through gameplay and the inner dialogue of the main character Madeline, struggling to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wishes. The platform is tight and responsive, but unlike more difficult contemporary players, Celeste has a surprising number of accessibility options, including graphical adjustments for photosensitive or colorblind players. You can also change the speed of the game, remap the controls, and switch invincibility without changing the core gameplay experience.

Explore themes of anxiety and depression through gameplay

Diablo 3 Diablo 3 Image: Blizzard

Diablo 2: If Resurrected suffers from a bit of whiplash, you can always return to Diablo 3’s affectionate hug. It’s one of the best action RPGs available and is still supported by free seasonal content. The Switch version of this aging RPG may not be the most beautiful iteration, but it runs very smoothly on the Nintendo console, even with multiple players participating in local co-op. You can definitely carry this game with you wherever you go, so the Switch version is the best way to experience this fast-paced RPG.

One of the best action RPGs available

Void Bastards Void Bastards Image: Blue Manchu

Another great roguelike game on our list is inspired by immersive sims like Dishonored, Prey, or the classic Deus Ex. Void Bastards, the monster of the cell shade, can move between abandoned ships, collect weapons and parts needed for upgrades, and stay alive. However, shooting an escape route is not always the best solution. With Void Bastards, if you die (and you die), your alternative may be asthma or too expensive to access some corridors, which will give you more trust in you It forces you to rethink some of your strategies. Without the clear British humor that pervades the game, the situation would look very miserable.

Move between abandoned ships and collect the parts you need for your weapons

Griftlands Griftlands Image: Klei Entertainment

Anyone who enjoys collectable card games without predatory microtransactions should definitely check out Griftlands. Griftlands, a product of the Klei (playful rhyme) game studio, comes from the same people who brought us games such as Dont Starve and Mark of the Ninja. Griftlands is a story-driven sci-fi deck builder, and clever negotiations are just as important as combat. This is one of the few games where disarmament remarks and verbal jabs can be as threatening as a quick punch into the intestines. You take on the role of one of the three colorful characters, each with its own mechanics and a roster of cards to collect. Each story is packed with optional quests and interesting random events, so the two playthroughs will never be the same.

Story-driven sci-fi deck builder

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Image: Double Damage Game

This game is nothing more than a love letter to the old-fashioned space pirate Sims like Wing Commander: Private and Freelancer. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw takes full advantage of these impacts, modernizing the experience, making it accessible and suitable for controllers. As a space-traveling mercenary, you jump between different missions to earn honest money, but pirates, fanatics, and dodging the law are not cheap. You will need all of your legitimate (or illegal) income to upgrade your ship so that it is not a separate bounty hunter payday.

Jump between pirates, fanatics, and law-fighting missions

Spiritfarer Spiritfarer Image: Thunder Lotus Games

Boasting stunning hand-painted art style and exciting soundtracks, Spiritfarer is a game that brings Studio Ghibli movies to life. The title of the game represents your job, taking care of the whimsical spirit and helping them organize their unfinished business on their way to the afterlife. Spirit Farrer is associated with elements of agriculture and craft that are familiar to fans of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, but for a more mature experience, introduces a bitter theme of loss, affection, and forgiveness into its writing. doing. The game is complete, but there are significant updates to the story for free.

Take care of the whimsical spirit on the way to the afterlife

