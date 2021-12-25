Chase Google Santa with your presents to chase Santa





I’ve been there for nearly 18 years to chase Google Santa. (Image credit: Google)

Live maps show that Santa travels to almost every country in the world to distribute gifts to everyone.

Today is Christmas. Search giant Google has launched Santa Tracking, which aims to enable children to track Santa Claus in real time. When you try to chase Google Santa, you’ll see Santa Claus on the world map ready to deliver gifts to children around the world. Chasing Santa is available on smartphones, PCs, laptops, iPads, Mac computers, and basically all gadgets that use Google’s official Santa Tracking website.

The website (www.santatracker.google.com) shows Santa’s current location, next stop, live video feed of the trip, and a live map of the estimated time it takes to reach each location. Google has been chasing Santa for over 18 years. This website also has pictures of places that Santa has already covered. There is also a live count of delivered gifts. This website also allows users to enjoy games, videos and other creatives.

Live maps show that Santa travels to almost every country in the world to distribute gifts to everyone. Apart from Google, other companies also have their own Santa Tracks. For example, NORAD is a popular company for tracking Santa, so children and parents can track when Santa Claus visits them with gifts.

December 25th is celebrated as Christmas anywhere in the world. Christmas is the time when Christians around the world celebrate their love for the world of God through the birth of Jesus Christ, the child of Christ.

