Kigali Innovation City Secures $ 20 Million in Funds | New Times





The Kigali Innovation City (KIC) project has secured the first $ 20 million worth of funding from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

An investment of around IDR 20 billion is expected to support the development of the basic infrastructure of KIC projects such as roads, water, electricity and broadband.

The deal paves the way for the $ 300 million worth of construction projects unveiled at the unveiling of the Innovation City Master Plan on Friday, December 17.

KIC is a major government program aimed at building an ecosystem centered on high tech, innovation and human resources development to accelerate the transition to the knowledge economy in Rwanda.

Built on 61 hectares of the SEZ, the project will include a work-live play community that integrates colleges, grade A offices, residential and student housing, retail facilities and business hotels into an innovative, green smart city concept. included. ..

Some of the city’s promising infrastructure is already in operation, including Cooper Pharma, Carnegie Mellon University, and African Leadership University.

It also includes the UR-Biomedical Engineering Center (CEBE) under construction and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, which is also under consideration.

According to authorities, these infrastructures occupy 28 percent of the project’s allotted land.

Claire Akamanji, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board, said: “Innovation is a powerful element of Rwanda’s vision, so the Kigali Innovation City Project is an important part of our development. We are pleased that BADEA will support the provision of key basic infrastructure.”

Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said: “This funding from BADEA allows the government to fulfill its commitment to provide key infrastructure, primarily roads, utilities such as electricity and water, and digital infrastructure.”

BADEA Secretary-General Sidi Ould TAH said banks are committed to expanding their support for Rwanda, especially in the areas of ICT and innovation.

“We believe that digital transformation is not only an opportunity for Africa, but also the only way for Africa to achieve the 4th and 5th Industrial Revolutions.”

KIC has attracted Africa 50, a pan-African infrastructure investment company, as a collaborative developer with the Government of Rwanda to build the ecosystem needed for the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

Africa 50 and the Rwanda Development Board are investing 50-50 in early stage development activities to enhance the banking capacity of the project with the aim of raising other strategic sponsors and co-investors.

The cooperation between Rwanda and BADEA focuses on building a strong road network, expanding power coverage and developing infrastructure such as water and sanitation.

